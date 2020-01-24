5 practices to improve doctor-patient relationships

In recent surveys, clinicians have reported that the current climate of medicine - with limits on the amount of time they can spend with patients during appointments, an explosion of biomedical knowledge and increased demands to update and review electronic health records - translates into less time for meaningful interactions with patients.

Image source: Getty/Gallo That isn’t good for patients — or for clinicians who are feeling increasingly disconnected from the reasons they got into medicine.



They make five evidence-based recommendations:

Prepare with intention: Familiarise yourself with the patient you are about to meet; create a ritual to focus your attention before a visit.

Familiarise yourself with the patient you are about to meet; create a ritual to focus your attention before a visit. Listen intently and completely: Sit down, lean forward and position yourself to listen; don’t interrupt; your patient is your most valuable source of information.

Sit down, lean forward and position yourself to listen; don’t interrupt; your patient is your most valuable source of information. Agree on what matters most: Find out what your patient cares about and incorporate these priorities into the visit agenda.

Find out what your patient cares about and incorporate these priorities into the visit agenda. Connect with the patient’s story: Consider the circumstances that influence your patient’s health; acknowledge your patient’s efforts, and celebrate successes.

Consider the circumstances that influence your patient’s health; acknowledge your patient’s efforts, and celebrate successes. Explore emotional cues: Tune in, notice, name and validate your patient’s emotions to become a trusted partner.

The research was conducted in conjunction with



“We were looking for practices that would improve the experience of patients and lead to better care for them, but would also improve the experience of clinicians and help them to rediscover the joy of medicine,” said Donna Zulman, an assistant professor of medicine at Stanford University and the director of Stanford Presence 5.



“As physicians, we are privileged to work with people in their most vulnerable moments. And in today’s climate, particularly in primary care, it’s easy to lose sight of that with all of the administrative demands, time pressures and technology distractions.”



Identifying strategies

The Presence 5 practices, as they are known, were identified through a systematic review of 73 studies of interpersonal interventions published between January 1997 and August 2017, as well as through observations of clinician-patient encounters, and interviews with clinicians and patients at Stanford internal medicine and family medicine clinics, the Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto and the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System. The team also interviewed professionals outside the field of medicine to learn about cross-cutting themes related to clinician presence and human connection.The published studies were analyzed to measure how interventions improved health outcomes, costs and patient and physician experiences. The interviews and observations provided insights into best practices at the clinical level.



The information researchers gleaned from the studies, interviews and observations generated 31 ideas for practices physicians could implement, which were reviewed, rated and culled to five with input from a group of experts: physicians, researchers, a patient advocate, a caregiver advocate and health care leaders.



Zulman said the team’s next step is to evaluate how using the five practices affects the experiences of patients and clinicians, with new research being conducted at Stanford primary care clinics, the MayView Community Health Center in Mountain View and the San Jose VA Clinic, which is part of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.



Researchers are holding workshops to share their findings, as well as developing a curriculum for training medical students and residents. The team is also working to validate their findings with international collaborators and to determine whether the practices can be adapted for different clinical settings and models.



Systematic change is needed

Zulman said the researchers see the Presence 5 measures as just one step to address frustrations with modern-day medicine.



Source: Stanford Medicine

About the author Patricia Hannon is the associate editor of Stanford Medicine magazine in the Office of Communications.



