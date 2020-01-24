Scientists still searching for causes of mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China

Wuhan novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain of coronavirus that has never been identified by scientists on humans. The virus has not been officially named although it is known that nCoV is a member of the betacoronavirus genus in the sarbecovirus subgenus.
When you cough and sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or with your arm (not with your palm).
Use a mouth and nose mask when you are sick or in a public space. Dispose of the used tissue and mask in the trash and wash your hands.
Avoid contact with farm and wild animals. Cook meat and eggs thoroughly.
If you plan to visit a country where this virus is found such as China, Thailand and Japan, be careful and take care of your health. If you experience symptoms similar to those above after going to these countries, don’t panic – go immediately to the hospital and report your conditions.
