Creative Week 2021
More Creative Week 2021 news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Introducing TFGLabs: Investment in omnichannel technology continues to transform TFGLeading fashion and lifestyle retailer TFG shared its strategy to revolutionise the omnichannel experience and transform into Africa's leading high-tech omnichannel retailer. "We are laying the foundations to become the largest, most reliable and most profitable e-commerce destination on the continent; via a simplified, customer-centric approach, aimed at maximising group scale, minimising duplication and cost, and leveraging our incredible assets," shared newly appointed co-chief omni officer Claude Hanan. The announcement came as part of the retailer's 2021 financial year-end presentation. TFG (The Foschini Group)
All the winners from the 2021 Luxe Restaurant AwardsLast night, 8 June, The Hospitality Counsel hosted their 3rd annual Luxe Restaurant Awards, celebrating the finest contributions to the South African restaurant industry, at AURUM restaurant within The Leonardo, Africa's tallest skyscraper.
The Business Finance BootcampFive weeks, five free webinars to get your business fighting fit.
10 July - 8 August OnlineX
- Ster-Kinekor, SA State Theatre announce lineup of theatre productions
- Tractor Outdoor expands its Cape Town network with more RSD sites
- #Newsmaker: Dashni Vilakazi, newly appointed MD of The MediaShop Johannesburg
- Century-old CNA enters business rescue
- #YouthMatters: Hamilton Zwane, copywriter at Grey Africa
- South Africa wins seven Pencils at The One Show 2021
- #PRISMAwards2021: Campaign of the Year - #MyKreepyTeacher
Covid-19
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg's a winner once again at The One Show
Recognition at the prestigious international award show highlights the agency's artistry and ability to compete on a global stage
Locally relevant while globally competitive, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has walked away with two Pencils at The One Show 2021 in New York during Creative Week.
This year, the agency boasted seven of South Africa’s 19 finalists at the influential show – once again bagging Silver Pencils for its long-standing client, City Lodge Hotel Group, but also receiving endorsement across a range of categories for its work in radio, digital, film, illustration and design.
The One Show, one of the most important global awards shows for advertising, design, and digital marketing, centres on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. It is produced each year by The One Club for Creativity in support of the global creative community.
Established in 1973, The One Show receives thousands of entries by agencies, non-profits and corporations. In 2020, it received over 20,000 submissions from a total of 71 countries, awarding just 581 pencils.
Finalists are granted Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencils, while those not in the top three are granted Merit placings, which is also a particular honour in such a sizable competition of international repute.
The complete list of finalists for this year’s The One Show 2021 can be downloaded here.
Following on from its triumph last month at the D&AD Awards in London, where TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg scored two Wood Pencils for its “Marital Bliss” radio campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group and two shortlistings for “Carmageddon” and “TV Licence” for Datsun South Africa, the agency has now obtained two Silver Pencils for “Marital Bliss” while also being recognised for its work for Spotify, 1000 Women Trust and Datsun Go.
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has held the City Lodge Hotel Group account for the past 30 years.
Its Silver Pencil-winning campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group’s weekend special, “Marital Bliss” champions the hotel as ‘your home away from work from home’. “All it took was three months of working from home to unravel three years of marital bliss.”
Spotify’s “but make it Mzansi” (a merit award in the design category) asks: “How do you promote the world’s most popular listening platform in a country with some pretty unique listening occasions?” The answer – Spotify Premium, by “creating a vibrant world of distinctly South African colours, characters and stories”.
For the 1000 Women Trust, “Make Time”, which achieved a merit in the health, wellness and pharma category, says: “What girls learn tomorrow depends on what we teach boys today.”
And Datsun Go’s “Clarity of Hindsight and “Carmageddon” both achieved merits in the radio and audio category, while the “Shhhh” campaign received a merit award in the Under 50k Budget category, demonstrating bang for a buck on a shoestring budget.
Pete Khoury, chief creative officer for TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg, says the agency is proud of their teams and delighted by the recognition because it proves their global competitiveness.
“Last month, we won two Wood Pencils for our client, the City Lodge Hotel Group. This time around our work for a range of diverse brands, in a range of different categories, was awarded,” Khoury says.
“For us as an agency it’s really good to pitch up in a lot of categories for a lot of different brands. It shows that we have diversity and impact in the range of work that we do.”
To compete on the international stage, on shows like The One Show, indicates TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg performs on a world-class level. It’s essential for agencies to be both locally relevant and globally competitive, Khoury says. “You have to keep pace with international agencies and even leapfrog them. If you don’t keep an eye on that, you can easily fall behind the times.”
Adding to this, CEO at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Karabo Denalane, says: "Once again I’d like to congratulate all our clients, agency teams and all those who collaborated with us in creating these incredible bodies of work. For us, there’s no greater joy than to fly the South African flag at the world’s most prestigious award shows year in and year out. We hope that this work will inspire all those who see it and remind us that South Africa remains a world-class destination for creativity. "
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg is this year’s Agency of the Year at the Creative Circle.
The Creative Circle – which is dedicated to creativity in advertising – endorses five shows globally: The One Show, the Loeries, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.
The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from these global and local award shows throughout the year.
The Cannes International Festival of Creativity will take place later this month.
About:
The One Show is one of the world’s most prestigious awards shows for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. For over 40 years, the Gold Pencil has been regarded as one of the top prizes in the creative industry. The One Show is produced annually by The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.
This year, The One Show introduced a new award, the Fusion Pencil, to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in both agency/production company staffing and work.
Two new disciplines, Music and Sound Craft and In-House have been brought on, as well as a new Innovation category for each discipline to address the ingenuity needed to overcome limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year, the agency boasted seven of South Africa’s 19 finalists at the influential show – once again bagging Silver Pencils for its long-standing client, City Lodge Hotel Group, but also receiving endorsement across a range of categories for its work in radio, digital, film, illustration and design.
The One Show, one of the most important global awards shows for advertising, design, and digital marketing, centres on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. It is produced each year by The One Club for Creativity in support of the global creative community.
Established in 1973, The One Show receives thousands of entries by agencies, non-profits and corporations. In 2020, it received over 20,000 submissions from a total of 71 countries, awarding just 581 pencils.
Finalists are granted Gold, Silver or Bronze Pencils, while those not in the top three are granted Merit placings, which is also a particular honour in such a sizable competition of international repute.
The complete list of finalists for this year’s The One Show 2021 can be downloaded here.
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg's 'Marital Bliss' ticks all the boxes at D&AD Awards
The agency has won two Wood Pencils for the best in advertising, design, craft and impact work for its radio campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group...
TBWA 31 May 2021
Following on from its triumph last month at the D&AD Awards in London, where TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg scored two Wood Pencils for its “Marital Bliss” radio campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group and two shortlistings for “Carmageddon” and “TV Licence” for Datsun South Africa, the agency has now obtained two Silver Pencils for “Marital Bliss” while also being recognised for its work for Spotify, 1000 Women Trust and Datsun Go.
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg has held the City Lodge Hotel Group account for the past 30 years.
Its Silver Pencil-winning campaign for the City Lodge Hotel Group’s weekend special, “Marital Bliss” champions the hotel as ‘your home away from work from home’. “All it took was three months of working from home to unravel three years of marital bliss.”
Spotify’s “but make it Mzansi” (a merit award in the design category) asks: “How do you promote the world’s most popular listening platform in a country with some pretty unique listening occasions?” The answer – Spotify Premium, by “creating a vibrant world of distinctly South African colours, characters and stories”.
For the 1000 Women Trust, “Make Time”, which achieved a merit in the health, wellness and pharma category, says: “What girls learn tomorrow depends on what we teach boys today.”
And Datsun Go’s “Clarity of Hindsight and “Carmageddon” both achieved merits in the radio and audio category, while the “Shhhh” campaign received a merit award in the Under 50k Budget category, demonstrating bang for a buck on a shoestring budget.
Pete Khoury, chief creative officer for TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg, says the agency is proud of their teams and delighted by the recognition because it proves their global competitiveness.
“Last month, we won two Wood Pencils for our client, the City Lodge Hotel Group. This time around our work for a range of diverse brands, in a range of different categories, was awarded,” Khoury says.
“For us as an agency it’s really good to pitch up in a lot of categories for a lot of different brands. It shows that we have diversity and impact in the range of work that we do.”
To compete on the international stage, on shows like The One Show, indicates TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg performs on a world-class level. It’s essential for agencies to be both locally relevant and globally competitive, Khoury says. “You have to keep pace with international agencies and even leapfrog them. If you don’t keep an eye on that, you can easily fall behind the times.”
Adding to this, CEO at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Karabo Denalane, says: "Once again I’d like to congratulate all our clients, agency teams and all those who collaborated with us in creating these incredible bodies of work. For us, there’s no greater joy than to fly the South African flag at the world’s most prestigious award shows year in and year out. We hope that this work will inspire all those who see it and remind us that South Africa remains a world-class destination for creativity. "
TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg is this year’s Agency of the Year at the Creative Circle.
The Creative Circle – which is dedicated to creativity in advertising – endorses five shows globally: The One Show, the Loeries, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.
The Creative Circle Overall Rankings are the cumulative results from these global and local award shows throughout the year.
The Cannes International Festival of Creativity will take place later this month.
About:
The One Show is one of the world’s most prestigious awards shows for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. For over 40 years, the Gold Pencil has been regarded as one of the top prizes in the creative industry. The One Show is produced annually by The One Club for Creativity, the world’s foremost non-profit organisation whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community.
This year, The One Show introduced a new award, the Fusion Pencil, to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in both agency/production company staffing and work.
Two new disciplines, Music and Sound Craft and In-House have been brought on, as well as a new Innovation category for each discipline to address the ingenuity needed to overcome limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
- TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg's a winner once again at The One Show11 Jun 10:32
- TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg's 'Marital Bliss' ticks all the boxes at D&AD Awards31 May 12:22
- TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris presents Shwii by Nissan, the first turn-by-turn set of navigation commands on the Waze app26 May 08:58
- SA budget: It's time to disrupt the status quo02 Mar 10:12
- See sustainability through different eyes in this powerful Standard Chartered global campaign by TBWA\ Singapore11 Feb 08:24
Read more: The One Show, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg, Spotify, D&AD Awards, Creative Week, Datsun, City Lodge Hotel, 1000 Women Trust, Datsun GO, advertising
Related
The One Club Board elects new leadership3 days ago
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.