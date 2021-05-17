The rebirth of email as a marketing tool

About Karyn Strybos

Karyn is the Marketing Manager of Everlytic, a SaaS marketing automation platform. With over 14 years' experience in the digital marketing industry she brings knowledge from both agencies and corporates alike. Her strong project and brand management skills has enabled her to improve brand awareness and deliver effective and timeous campaigns that drive true business results. She has worked on various brands within the B2B and B2C space, some of which include DStv, Accenture, HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, First Car Rental, and Adcock Ingram.