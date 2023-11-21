Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SoapboxFood Forward SAAmbani Reputation ManagementPropelair SAAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingThe Social Employment FundKLACatchwordsTLC Worldwide AfricaGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Govt to launch 16 Days of Activism campaign

    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    The implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender Based Violence and Femicide (NSP - GBVF) will be among the awareness activities to take centre stage during this year’s 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
    Image source: Sam Wordley –
    Image source: Sam Wordley – 123RF.com

    The 16 Days of Activism Campaign is an international United Nations-endorsed initiative that takes place annually from 25 November (International Day of No Violence against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day).

    The period was designated by the United Nations General Assembly to raise public awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) in line with resolution 54/134 of 17 December 1999.

    Other key commemorative days observed annually during this period include World Aids Day on 1 December, and the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

    This year marks the 25th anniversary since South Africa initiated the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

    The 16 Days campaign focuses on raising awareness to the devastating impact that gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has on women and children, and the social fabric of society.

    Government will launch the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign on 25 November 2023 at the Nsikazi Stadium in Mbombela Local Municipality, Mpumalanga Province.

    This year’s campaign will be observed under the theme: “Accelerating actions to end gender-based violence and femicide: leaving no one behind”. The sub-theme for this year is: “Safe access for women to clean water: a basic human right”.

    The theme speaks to the importance of ensuring an all-society and multi-faceted approach to fight GBVF. The sub-theme seeks to address barriers women face in safely accessing water and sanitation in South Africa.

    Read more: 16 Days Of Activism, 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence
    NextOptions

    Source:SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    The Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism
    OnPoint PRThe Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism
    Avon pledges $1m in grants to NGOs working to end gender-based violence
    Avon pledges $1m in grants to NGOs working to end gender-based violence
    25 Nov 2022
    Mafahle Mareletse, managing director, Avon Turkey, Middle East & Africa. Source: Supplied
    Avon donates R600k to local NGOs supporting GBV survivors
    10 Dec 2021
    #16DaysofActivism: Powa partners Joko in campaign to help #EndDomesticSilence
    #16DaysofActivism: Powa partners Joko in campaign to help #EndDomesticSilence
    7 Dec 2020
    SA artists, 1st for Women partner on powerful reboot of 'My Body'
    SA artists, 1st for Women partner on powerful reboot of 'My Body'
    2 Dec 2020
    Anant Singh produces film highlighting 16 Days of Activism against GBV
    Anant Singh produces film highlighting 16 Days of Activism against GBV
    25 Nov 2020
    Image source:
    Jaguar SA partners #GiveHerACrown in lead up to 16 Days of Activism
    29 Oct 2020
    Scenes from HelloFCB+ and City of Cape Town's &quot;Boys do what men teach them&quot; campaign.
    #FairnessFirst: We're all part of the problem. Rethink GBV normalisation
     16 Dec 2019
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz