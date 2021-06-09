Thinking about your media mix - OOH and Google Ads

Combining media types when trying to target consumers can sometimes surface unexpected synergies - where the outcome of your efforts is more than the sum of its parts. That's the case when combining Out of Home (OOH) and search advertising - two fairly disparate media choices that really punch above their weight when used together.

Image supplied

It's a rosy picture for Out of Home post-pandemic Mark Read, CEO of WPP, shares insight into how WPP sees the world of marketing, advertising and media developing in the years ahead...

Legitimising your brand

If you consider the amount of marketing messages we receive every day and how much noise that creates, it becomes very difficult for a brand to really break through the clutter and make an impact.Consider TV – multiple advertising messages in each ad break and perhaps even product placement happening in the show itself. This is over and above the fact that people are probably fast-forwarding through the ads anyway (if they’re not just streaming things on demand). Trying to place your brand and marketing message in the middle of that has never been easy. Now, it’s even more difficult than before.However, if you think about OOH, it is a fairly noise-free medium. If someone is walking along the road or driving in their car, the chances are quite high that they aren’t being bombarded with the sheer number of marketing messages we’ve become used to.In essence – OOH advertising is a medium that has considerably less ‘noise’ than other options, which means you don’t need to shout to be heard. When you put something out there in OOH, people pay attention. In fact, recent research from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America found that adding OOH to any media mix (but more so with digital) can increase the reach of a campaign by more than 300%. That’s pretty incredible.Consider the marketing conversion funnel and the role of the top of the funnel (increasing awareness). It becomes very clear how OOH has a role to play. By adding OOH to your marketing mix, you can really push the awareness part of your funnel and get your brand in front of loads of potential customers.In the journey that a potential customer goes through, having them see your brand in OOH goes a long way towards not only building awareness but also legitimising your brand in their eyes. If someone has never encountered your brand before, seeing it in ‘the real world’ can make a big difference in terms of making it feel like a relevant, real option for them.Added to this, research from Campaign found that mobile click through rates can increase by up to 15% when supported by OOH. In the online world, where tenths of a percentage increase can feel like a real win, 15% is absolutely massive.