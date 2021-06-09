OOH News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond Park
    A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
  • FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign
    FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
  • South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66
    Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Thinking about your media mix - OOH and Google Ads

9 Jun 2021
Combining media types when trying to target consumers can sometimes surface unexpected synergies - where the outcome of your efforts is more than the sum of its parts. That's the case when combining Out of Home (OOH) and search advertising - two fairly disparate media choices that really punch above their weight when used together.
Image supplied

If you consider the amount of marketing messages we receive every day and how much noise that creates, it becomes very difficult for a brand to really break through the clutter and make an impact.

Consider TV – multiple advertising messages in each ad break and perhaps even product placement happening in the show itself. This is over and above the fact that people are probably fast-forwarding through the ads anyway (if they’re not just streaming things on demand). Trying to place your brand and marketing message in the middle of that has never been easy. Now, it’s even more difficult than before.

However, if you think about OOH, it is a fairly noise-free medium. If someone is walking along the road or driving in their car, the chances are quite high that they aren’t being bombarded with the sheer number of marketing messages we’ve become used to.
It's a rosy picture for Out of Home post-pandemic

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, shares insight into how WPP sees the world of marketing, advertising and media developing in the years ahead...

20 May 2021


In essence – OOH advertising is a medium that has considerably less ‘noise’ than other options, which means you don’t need to shout to be heard. When you put something out there in OOH, people pay attention. In fact, recent research from the Outdoor Advertising Association of America found that adding OOH to any media mix (but more so with digital) can increase the reach of a campaign by more than 300%. That’s pretty incredible.

Consider the marketing conversion funnel and the role of the top of the funnel (increasing awareness). It becomes very clear how OOH has a role to play. By adding OOH to your marketing mix, you can really push the awareness part of your funnel and get your brand in front of loads of potential customers.

Legitimising your brand


In the journey that a potential customer goes through, having them see your brand in OOH goes a long way towards not only building awareness but also legitimising your brand in their eyes. If someone has never encountered your brand before, seeing it in ‘the real world’ can make a big difference in terms of making it feel like a relevant, real option for them.

Added to this, research from Campaign found that mobile click through rates can increase by up to 15% when supported by OOH. In the online world, where tenths of a percentage increase can feel like a real win, 15% is absolutely massive.
Comment

Read more: Marketing Mix, out of home advertising, OOH, Google ads, media mix

Related

It's a rosy picture for Out of Home post-pandemic20 May 2021
World Out of Home Organisation to unveil new audience measurement initiative17 May 2021
Provantage Media GroupFirst hybrid billboard in SA - offering the omni-presence of static and the flexibility of digital billboards13 May 2021
Every agency dispenses advice, but it's a rare one that heeds it25 Jan 2021
Do you think Google 'tricks' users into clicking ads?13 Nov 2020
OMC releases its latest Road data23 Oct 2020
Is data the only thing that will get you the deal?31 Jul 2020
OOH - Determining the trends2 Jun 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz