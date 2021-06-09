BehindtheMask: David Jenkins, founding partner at Mickey Llew

A new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
David Jenkins has worked with well-known brands and companies across several industries including financial services, FMCG and retail, mining, IT and more where organic and paid media strategies are crafted, created, launched and managed. He has a passion for business and has been in the media speaking on various topics such as what are some of the key search marketing trends and how big brick-and-mortar retail can up its online game to survive.
As founding partner of Mickey Llew, could you briefly explain what your role entails?
My main focus areas are business growth/acquisition and scaling our capabilities abroad.
What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?
Literally, a neatly manicured beard I don't feel belongs under wraps. Figuratively, optimism for my teams future.
Growing up, what did you want to be?
A businessman like my 'Oupa' whose name was Llewellyn, hence Mickey Llew.
How did you end up working in digital marketing?
I was drawn to and worked at Groupon in their infancy, just before their major growth spurt, this, without a doubt, ignited my passion.
What excites you most about your career?
The unknown! Every year has brought new challenges, opportunities and aspects of growth to the business and our team I couldn't have predicted.
What has been the highlight of your career?
Being able to provide employment and scale careers with people from our country. The best by far.
Where are you based during lockdown?
Predominantly at home but we have a really exciting new office under construction with a specific purpose for our team.
When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?
Selfishly, cycling is a great release from everyday life and something I and my partner share in, which is a treat.
In reality, we are kept busy by three incredibly talented and driven children. Socialising haha, my partner and I have a routine of going to Saint JHB for dinner once a month which is non-negotiable and other than that we have a close-knit group of friends we'd host at home.
What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?
I don't give up and will always see things through.
What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?
There are far many to choose from, but I saw this recently and had a chuckle
Do you have a theme song for 2021?
Eric Prydes - Opus, for sure.
Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?
I am re-reading Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don't by James C. Collins, I loved that. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear is also a great read.
What's next for you?
I am really focused on growing the Australian and UK portion of our business. I really want our team to have access to a global market from an employment and living perspective. Travelling is of the greatest things anyone could do, I want to enable that and an unparalleled work life balance for the people who make our business great and customers happy.
