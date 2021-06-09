BehindtheMask: David Jenkins, founding partner at Mickey Llew

As founding partner of Mickey Llew, could you briefly explain what your role entails?

What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?

Growing up, what did you want to be?

How did you end up working in digital marketing?

What excites you most about your career?

What has been the highlight of your career?

Where are you based during lockdown?

When you're not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

What's the one thing about you that not many people know, but should?

What's your favourite meme/gif of all time?

Do you have a theme song for 2021?

Are you watching any series? Reading any books at the moment?

What's next for you?

My main focus areas are business growth/acquisition and scaling our capabilities abroad.Literally, a neatly manicured beard I don't feel belongs under wraps. Figuratively, optimism for my teams future.A businessman like my 'Oupa' whose name was Llewellyn, hence Mickey Llew.I was drawn to and worked at Groupon in their infancy, just before their major growth spurt, this, without a doubt, ignited my passion.The unknown! Every year has brought new challenges, opportunities and aspects of growth to the business and our team I couldn't have predicted.Being able to provide employment and scale careers with people from our country. The best by far.Predominantly at home but we have a really exciting new office under construction with a specific purpose for our team.Selfishly, cycling is a great release from everyday life and something I and my partner share in, which is a treat.In reality, we are kept busy by three incredibly talented and driven children. Socialising haha, my partner and I have a routine of going to Saint JHB for dinner once a month which is non-negotiable and other than that we have a close-knit group of friends we'd host at home.I don't give up and will always see things through.There are far many to choose from, but I saw this recently and had a chuckleEric Prydes - Opus, for sure.I am re-readingby James C. Collins, I loved that.by James Clear is also a great read.I am really focused on growing the Australian and UK portion of our business. I really want our team to have access to a global market from an employment and living perspective. Travelling is of the greatest things anyone could do, I want to enable that and an unparalleled work life balance for the people who make our business great and customers happy.