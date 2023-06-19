Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom

NUM, Numsa and Solidarity signed a new three-year wage deal with Eskom late last week, giving a 7% pay rise for each year. The unions had been in talks with the utility since April as the current wage agreement expires at the end of this month.

Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

"The collective agreement will go a long way... to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges," Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim said in a statement after the deal was signed.

The deal also includes a 7% rise in non-managerial workers' housing allowances over the three-year period, and a taxable payment of R10,000 in each of the first two years of the agreement.

The unions had initially sought wage hikes of 9.5% to 12%. NUM and Numsa had at first demanded a 15% rise in pay, while Solidarity sought 10.1%.

"We are pleased to announce that we have come to an amicable agreement which suits all parties," Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said.

NUM also confirmed the signing of the collective agreement, which is expected to last until 30 June 2026.