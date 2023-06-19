Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Unions sign new wage deal with Eskom

19 Jun 2023
By: Bhargav Acharya
NUM, Numsa and Solidarity signed a new three-year wage deal with Eskom late last week, giving a 7% pay rise for each year. The unions had been in talks with the utility since April as the current wage agreement expires at the end of this month.
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

"The collective agreement will go a long way... to collaboratively work together to urgently address our most pressing challenges," Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim said in a statement after the deal was signed.

The deal also includes a 7% rise in non-managerial workers' housing allowances over the three-year period, and a taxable payment of R10,000 in each of the first two years of the agreement.

The unions had initially sought wage hikes of 9.5% to 12%. NUM and Numsa had at first demanded a 15% rise in pay, while Solidarity sought 10.1%.

Corruption in South Africa: Former CEO's explosive book exposes how state power utility was destroyed
Corruption in South Africa: Former CEO's explosive book exposes how state power utility was destroyed

By 25 May 2023

"We are pleased to announce that we have come to an amicable agreement which suits all parties," Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said.

NUM also confirmed the signing of the collective agreement, which is expected to last until 30 June 2026.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: Eskom, Numsa, Solidarity, Irvin Jim, NUM, Calib Cassim, Bhargav Acharya



Related

SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt
SA seeks way to allow Eskom to take on green debt21 hours ago
SA expects to add 5,500MW of renewable energy to the grid by 2026
SA expects to add 5,500MW of renewable energy to the grid by 202613 Jun 2023
SA's power crisis will continue until 2025 - and blackouts will take 5 years to phase out
SA's power crisis will continue until 2025 - and blackouts will take 5 years to phase out9 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Business confidence index falls further in second quarter - survey8 Jun 2023
Source: Supplied. Discovery Bank chief executive officer, Hylton Kallner with Rubicon chief executive officer, Rick Basson.
Discovery Bank's innovative approach to alleviating load shedding woes7 Jun 2023
SA's power blackouts: solutions lie in solar farms, battery storage at scale, and an end to state monopoly
SA's power blackouts: solutions lie in solar farms, battery storage at scale, and an end to state monopoly6 Jun 2023
Is this a powerless power minister?
Is this a powerless power minister?5 Jun 2023
Unions reject Eskom's latest wage increase offer
Unions reject Eskom's latest wage increase offer26 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz