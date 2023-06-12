Industries

Telecoms News South Africa

Icasa to seek consultant for IMT spectrum licensing

12 Jun 2023
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) intends to publish a request for proposals to appoint a consultant to assist with the licensing process for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) Radio Frequency Spectrum, including conducting an auction in multiple IMT-identified bands. The IMT Spectrum auction is expected to be completed in 2024.
The amended Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations prescribe the market-based approach to efficient spectrum management, which includes using an auction process for the licensing of the spectrum in respect of which demand exceeds supply.

'This important process seeks to ensure universal availability of broadband services, a robust and competitive telecommunications industry, as well as promote investment in the country. As a result, it is vital to ensure a fair auction process by appointing a suitable consultant to assist with the licensing process,' said councillor Peter Zimri, chairperson of the committee.

The licensing process is availing spectrum resources on the following identified IMT spectrum bands: IMT750, IMT800, IMT1500, IMT2300, IMT3300, and IMT3500. The Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plans for these IMT Spectrum bands were published in the relevant Government Gazettes.

