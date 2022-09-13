Industries

Cell C's latest financial results postponed as CEO falls ill

13 Sep 2022
Cell C's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 have been postponed due to the health of the company's CEO, Douglas Stevenson. The results were expected to be revealed on Wednesday, 14 September.
Cell C CEO Douglas Stevenson | Image source: Cell C
Cell C CEO Douglas Stevenson | Image source: Cell C

The news came through a Sens announcement made by Blue Label Telecoms. The announcement says Stevenson has been diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection.

"Shareholders are referred to the Sens announcements of 25 August 2022 and 8 September 2022 wherein they were advised of the presentation of Cell C's annual results for the 2021 financial year as well as the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

"Cell C’s chief executive officer, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, has however been diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection and as a result, the market update scheduled for Wednesday, 14 September 2022, as well as the investor roadshows have been postponed. New dates will be communicated to the market in due course," Blue Label Telecoms said in the announcement.

