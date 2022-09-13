NapAfrica, London Internet Exchange announce strategic partnership

NapAfrica and the London Internet Exchange (Linx) have announced a strategic collaboration. The partnership will mean networks currently connected and peering at NapAfrica or Linx can access either of the exchanges via trusted and mutually available carriers.

Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco | image supplied

Both internet exchanges are similarly run, not for profit, and put their membership community first. Located within Teraco data centre facilities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, NapAfrica's founding goal is to help make internet access more universal and accessible across the African continent.

Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco, says:

“Our founding goal at NapAfrica is to help make internet access more pervasive for the African continent. Our relationship with Linx is the first of what we anticipate will be many similar collaborative partnerships with internet exchanges seeking to provide a world-class internet experience for all users across the African continent.”

Linx has provided interconnection services for networks for over 25 years, with more than 850 networks connected to their London platforms alone. The partnership with NapAfrica will make reaching London and peering at Linx more of a reality for African networks.

Nurani Nimpuno, head of global engagement for Linx, says: “We have always worked closely with our friends at NapAfrica, sharing technical knowledge and insights. Announcing a more strategic partnership will open doors and optimal routes to Europe for the African networks who may not have been able to reach us before.”

Peering has been the telecommunications community's primary data transfer method for years. By peering, networks benefit from low latency, a more direct and controlled route for their data.

A single connection into an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) can mean multiple peering opportunities with global networks. Many networks peer at multiple IXPs to keep their traffic local for end users in the geographical area.