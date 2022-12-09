Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

EduvosUCT Graduate School of BusinessAFDABizcommunity.comSigma ConnectedUniversity of PretoriaNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-learning Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Onsego and earning your GED

9 Dec 2022
By: Craig Lebrau, Issued by: Lebrau Press
If you have not yet graduated from high school or earned your GED, job searching can be frustrating. It may seem like every career you commit to has a caveat for those who have not yet achieved this level of educational achievement.
Photo by on
Photo by Sarah Noltner on Unsplash

While your earning potential is higher once you have achieved your GED or high school diploma, there are still many job opportunities out there for you to explore. In this article, we will unpack the benefits of earning your GED through Onsego and how you can start your journey.

What is the GED?

The GED is the equivalent of a standard high school diploma. The GED diploma is awarded to students who have reached passing scores on four standardised tests that cover Science, English Language (writing and reading combined), Mathematics, and Social Studies. These tests are quite challenging assessments, so proper preparation is needed.

If you are hoping to achieve your GED high school equivalency diploma sooner rather than later, you will want to enrol in Onsego online GED classes. These classes offer a review of the subject matters that you will see on the exam itself. Onsego also offers practice tests so that you can put your knowledge to the test and see how well-versed you are in each of the four subject matters. All of Onsego’s support is conducted online, with virtual classes for easy and convenient learning.

Once you are fully prepared to take your GED high school diploma equivalency test, you are able to schedule the exam at GED.com. The exam is offered both in person and online to accommodate a variety of test-taking preferences. In most states, you will be able to choose between an online and in-person exam, depending on where you believe you will perform best.

When you have passed the four different GED subject tests, you will be issued a high school equivalency diploma by the state in which you reside. There are also states that give standard high school diplomas to GED grads.

How it works

Through the online learning program, Onsego’s Advantage plan will allow you to complete GED preparation classes in all four subjects, including Math, Social Studies, Science, and Language Arts. There are also bonus courses, such as a specialised Calculator Course, free GED Ready Vouchers, a Quitting Protection Course, and confidence boosters. If you have been out of school for a while, it is recommended to enrol in these bonus courses to brush up on your knowledge.

Video lessons

When starting to study, you will notice that every subject includes short video lessons with closed captions. All of Onsego’s courses are designed to be bite-size, short pieces of information that are easily digestible. Once you have completed the lesson, you will be able to take a short quiz to put your skills to the test.

Ready, set, practice

Through the Onsego program, you will have access to 800 practice test questions that mimic those you will see on the real real GED exam. All of the practice tests will also have full explanations for each answer so that you can understand the logic behind the question. Once you have completed the practice quizzes, you will also be able to review your strength and weakness. areas report so that you know where to focus your attention moving forward.

NextOptions
Read more: Lebrau Press, Craig Lebrau

Related

How to reduce absenteeism with employee tracking software
Lebrau PressHow to reduce absenteeism with employee tracking software30 Nov 2022
Mercans recognised as a leading global payroll service
Lebrau PressMercans recognised as a leading global payroll service29 Nov 2022
Kanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution
Lebrau PressKanad Bahalkar built the new weapon for sales teams: Potion's AI Video Outreach Solution22 Nov 2022
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?
VoIP vs landline: Which one should you choose for your home?18 Nov 2022
Paradox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!
Lebrau PressParadox Coin ($PARA) Exchange launch on: Huobi confirmed for 17 November 2022!14 Nov 2022
Mantra Softech deploys MORPHS; 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners for Myanmar immigration
Lebrau PressMantra Softech deploys MORPHS; 4-4-2 fingerprint scanners for Myanmar immigration10 Nov 2022
Photo by on
Lebrau PressTips on planning your next vacation in the Philippines4 Nov 2022
Blockchain trends that investors should be aware of
Lebrau PressBlockchain trends that investors should be aware of2 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz