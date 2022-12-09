Onsego and earning your GED

If you have not yet graduated from high school or earned your GED, job searching can be frustrating. It may seem like every career you commit to has a caveat for those who have not yet achieved this level of educational achievement.

While your earning potential is higher once you have achieved your GED or high school diploma, there are still many job opportunities out there for you to explore. In this article, we will unpack the benefits of earning your GED through Onsego and how you can start your journey.

What is the GED?

The GED is the equivalent of a standard high school diploma. The GED diploma is awarded to students who have reached passing scores on four standardised tests that cover Science, English Language (writing and reading combined), Mathematics, and Social Studies. These tests are quite challenging assessments, so proper preparation is needed.

If you are hoping to achieve your GED high school equivalency diploma sooner rather than later, you will want to enrol in Onsego online GED classes. These classes offer a review of the subject matters that you will see on the exam itself. Onsego also offers practice tests so that you can put your knowledge to the test and see how well-versed you are in each of the four subject matters. All of Onsego’s support is conducted online, with virtual classes for easy and convenient learning.

Once you are fully prepared to take your GED high school diploma equivalency test, you are able to schedule the exam at GED.com. The exam is offered both in person and online to accommodate a variety of test-taking preferences. In most states, you will be able to choose between an online and in-person exam, depending on where you believe you will perform best.

When you have passed the four different GED subject tests, you will be issued a high school equivalency diploma by the state in which you reside. There are also states that give standard high school diplomas to GED grads.

How it works

Through the online learning program, Onsego’s Advantage plan will allow you to complete GED preparation classes in all four subjects, including Math, Social Studies, Science, and Language Arts. There are also bonus courses, such as a specialised Calculator Course, free GED Ready Vouchers, a Quitting Protection Course, and confidence boosters. If you have been out of school for a while, it is recommended to enrol in these bonus courses to brush up on your knowledge.

Video lessons

When starting to study, you will notice that every subject includes short video lessons with closed captions. All of Onsego’s courses are designed to be bite-size, short pieces of information that are easily digestible. Once you have completed the lesson, you will be able to take a short quiz to put your skills to the test.

Ready, set, practice

Through the Onsego program, you will have access to 800 practice test questions that mimic those you will see on the real real GED exam. All of the practice tests will also have full explanations for each answer so that you can understand the logic behind the question. Once you have completed the practice quizzes, you will also be able to review your strength and weakness. areas report so that you know where to focus your attention moving forward.