Health & Welfare Analysis South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services

Covid-19

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Blunting the impact of poor social conditions in South Africa will have big health benefits

23 Jun 2021
By: Ebrahim Samodien
Poverty and socio-economic disparity are among the greatest obstacles facing South Africans. About 63% of children younger than six live in poverty. The country is also experiencing increasing levels of unemployment. In addition there's a high prevalence of femicide and inter-partner violence which is often associated with excessive alcohol consumption and substance abuse.

Source: S. Honorine VOA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Harsh socio-environmental factors, especially when they happen in the early years of a child’s life, can establish a developmental ‘biology of misfortune’. This involves neurobiological and epigenetic processes that go on to steer a person’s life towards poor health, unrealised potential and a shorter life.

Neurobiology here refers to normal brain development. This is, at times, controlled by epigenetic mechanisms. These are biological reactions involving certain proteins that interact with DNA, physically altering its structure. Epigenetics can be influenced by our physical environment and surroundings. Adverse environments can profoundly alter gene expression and have detrimental health effects including disturbed brain development.

There are clear disadvantages to ignoring the physical environment in relation to adverse epigenetic programming. Firstly, it can result in a future population with deteriorated physical and mental health – these individuals would also be more susceptible to infectious diseases. Secondly, it can affect the future health and economic development of the country.

That’s why child and adolescent health is an urgent priority and should be placed at the centre of the healthcare system.

Nutrition in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the challenges of food insecurity, hunger, and malnutrition that existed prior to the outbreak, but which are now affecting more individuals and households...

Issued by University of the Free State 28 Sep 2020


In our recent paper my colleagues and I described how adverse socio-environmental factors in early life can programme the outcome of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mental health disorders in adulthood. These noncommunicable diseases are on the rise and are taking a heavy toll on people’s lives, and the country’s healthcare system.

We set out the social and environmental conditions experienced by young South Africans, and discuss the potential contribution of epigenetics to the current and future prevalence of noncommunicable diseases.

We also unpack some early interventions that can help improve child and adolescent health. The cornerstones are: providing optimum nutrition, providing a secure environment, physical activity and education.

Social conditions


South Africa is one of most unequal societies in the world. Children who are exposed to such levels of poverty can suffer immediate and longterm effects. Children from poor families have higher rates of chronic illness and experience worse health in adulthood.

More than half (55%) of the population experiences poverty, with childhood poverty affecting 63% of children.

With diet being intertwined with emotions, cognition and behaviour, close attention should be paid to nutrition.

Research has shown that certain diets are hugely beneficial to peoples’ health. One example is a diet that’s high in polyphenols. These are plant compounds found in tea, chocolates, herbs and spices, fruit, vegetables and nuts. Several have been shown to be able to reduce illnesses by preventing oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

On top of this, South Africa sits on a botanical ‘goldmine’ of indigenous medicinal plants. Many have anti-obesity, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic as well as anti-ageing properties among others.

Finally, while the benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child
have long been known, South Africa, like most countries, is still not doing enough to support mothers to breastfeed, despite the immense economic implications.

Champions


The failure to optimise nutrition, especially during the critical periods of development for vulnerable young children, should be avoided at all costs. There is a definite requirement for efforts directed at improving the national diet.

But healthier foods are far more expensive than less healthy, nutritionally poor foods. Products like lean meat, fish, fruit and vegetables generally cost more than oil heavy processed foods which contain more sugar and fat.

This makes the promotion of a quality diet difficult, because it is simply unaffordable for many South Africans.

Debacle over child malnutrition rates belittles suffering

Recently, our country's leaders and medical representatives have publicly debated the effect of the lockdown on the malnutrition rates of our most vulnerable populations...

28 May 2020


International research has shown that the best strategies for changing the dietary environment in favour of healthier foods are those aimed at population level, and are accomplished by mass media nutrition campaigns and transparent food labelling. Some countries have taken more drastic action through regulation and taxation of unhealthy foods.

South Africa needs champions for child and adolescent health. The plight of young children needs to be prioritised and placed at the centre of the country’s goals.

An early investment in childrens’ health, education, development, security and well-being would provide benefits that compound during a person’s lifetime. It would improve their prospects – and those of their children and thus society as a whole.The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

About the author

Ebrahim Samodien, Post-doctoral researcher, South African Medical Research Council
Comment

Read more: nutrition, poverty, South African Medical Research Council, child development, socio-economic conditions, epigenetics

Related

Professor Abdool Karim appointed to WHO Science Council30 Apr 2021
We're on the hunt for novel ways to assess the risk of type 2 diabetes14 Apr 2021
South African policies go some way to tackling poverty and inequality. But more is needed15 Jan 2021
The rise of commercial milk formulas and why it matters for the world's women and children5 Jan 2021
Journey's End Vineyards launches new community project in Stellenbosch2 Sep 2020
Kagiso Trust survey seeks to learn from community resilience during Covid crisis1 Sep 2020
How Dis-Chem customers changed their shopping behaviour during lockdown31 Aug 2020
Positive and united during an invisible pandemic28 Aug 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz