Outreach Engineering, Wits Healthcare Innovation merge to scale impact

Following a successful track record, Outreach Engineering, a youth-led, engineering non-profit organisation focused on improving healthcare outcomes in South Africa, and Wits Healthcare Innovation, a non-profit group within the University of the Witwatersrand's Healthcare Consortium, are merging to scale up their work in driving solutions to South Africa's most urgent healthcare problems.

Patient-centred, technology-driven solutions

Know your 'why'. It's how we build communities Finding our purpose can help us contribute to something beyond ourselves, and lead to positive change for others beyond basic needs...

Providing expert engineering and innovation services to address infrastructural shortfalls in South African public hospitals, projects include Heal Baragwanath, which aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of the J.D Allen operating theatre complex at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.Dr Gareth Sessel, director at Outreach Engineering, says, “We are excited to join forces with Wits Healthcare Innovation. Our combined technical, medical, engineering and scientific skills will enable us to create scalable, patient-centred and technology-driven solutions to our country’s healthcare challenges.”“Innovation and education efforts, including webinars, seminars and championing new diplomas/degrees in medical innovation will be among our priorities. We will also be mobilising resources for community aid and pioneering research and development (R&D) efforts in areas such as healthcare AI solutions, mental health applications and clinical trials. We are grateful to our corporate partners for working with us to promote and facilitate high-quality public healthcare services for people in South Africa. We couldn’t have done it without their generous and invaluable support.”Outreach Engineering is a long-time partner of the University of the Witwatersrand and is backed by contributors such as Werksmans Attorneys, BDO, and Idea Engineers.