Health & Welfare News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
  • Kantar announces South Africa's top 10 Best Liked Ads for Q3 and Q4 2020
    Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, who we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not. Issued by Kantar
Show more

CSI & Sustainability jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Outreach Engineering, Wits Healthcare Innovation merge to scale impact

7 May 2021
Following a successful track record, Outreach Engineering, a youth-led, engineering non-profit organisation focused on improving healthcare outcomes in South Africa, and Wits Healthcare Innovation, a non-profit group within the University of the Witwatersrand's Healthcare Consortium, are merging to scale up their work in driving solutions to South Africa's most urgent healthcare problems.

Providing expert engineering and innovation services to address infrastructural shortfalls in South African public hospitals, projects include Heal Baragwanath, which aims to improve the reliability and efficiency of the J.D Allen operating theatre complex at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.

Patient-centred, technology-driven solutions


Dr Gareth Sessel, director at Outreach Engineering, says, “We are excited to join forces with Wits Healthcare Innovation. Our combined technical, medical, engineering and scientific skills will enable us to create scalable, patient-centred and technology-driven solutions to our country’s healthcare challenges.”

“Innovation and education efforts, including webinars, seminars and championing new diplomas/degrees in medical innovation will be among our priorities. We will also be mobilising resources for community aid and pioneering research and development (R&D) efforts in areas such as healthcare AI solutions, mental health applications and clinical trials. We are grateful to our corporate partners for working with us to promote and facilitate high-quality public healthcare services for people in South Africa. We couldn’t have done it without their generous and invaluable support.”

Know your 'why'. It's how we build communities

Finding our purpose can help us contribute to something beyond ourselves, and lead to positive change for others beyond basic needs...

By Amy Pieterse, Issued by Ginkgo Agency 19 Mar 2021


Outreach Engineering is a long-time partner of the University of the Witwatersrand and is backed by contributors such as Werksmans Attorneys, BDO, and Idea Engineers.
Comment

Read more: public health, healthcare innovation

Related

The South African health system after Covid-197 Jan 2021
New research examines impact of climate change on health effects related to pesticide exposure28 Dec 2020
Where Covid-19 has left Nigeria's health system14 Dec 2020
Covid-19: A global survey shows worrying signs of vaccine hesitancy29 Oct 2020
Urban planning needs to look back first: three cities in Ghana show why16 Sep 2020
How built environment practitioners play a key role in public health15 Sep 2020
African health research needs support: here's one programme that's working1 Sep 2020
South Africa needs a plan to protect children's health beyond Covid-1928 Aug 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz