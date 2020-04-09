Crowdfunding campaign launched to support nurses on Covid-19 frontline

1st for Women Insurance and donations-based crowdfunding platform, BackaBuddy have teamed up with Gift of the Givers and Vula Mobile to create a dedicated online crowdfunding campaign for nurses on the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis.
Robyn Farrell, CEO of 1st for Women Insurance
“With Nurse Insure, we surveyed nurses from across the country to ask about their immediate needs. The majority said psychosocial support as well as the provision of protective gear,” says Robyn Farrell, CEO of 1st for Women Insurance.
The company has kick-started the “For the Nurses” campaign on BackaBuddy with a R500,000 donation. Over R519,707.58 has been raised so far towards the fundraising target of R1,000,000.00. To donate, click here.
Dis-Chem Pharmacies has donated an initial R2m to the independent Solidarity Fund...
2 days ago
PPE and psychosocial support
The funds raised will be distributed evenly between non-profit organisation The Gift of the Givers and medical referral network Vula Mobile, to provide nurses with the support they need. The Gift of the Givers will ensure that nurses across the country have the necessary protective gear to safeguard themselves against coronavirus. Vula Mobile, through their e-referral app and online system, will provide nurses, particularly those in rural areas, with psychosocial support.
“With so many initiatives geared towards much needed practical support, it is inspiring to see a project also geared towards cushioning the psychological impact of the coronavirus. We hope the public will continue to support our healthcare providers during this unprecedented time,” says BackaBuddy COO Catherine Du Plooy.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.