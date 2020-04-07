Dis-Chem donates R2m to Solidarity Fund

Dis-Chem Pharmacies has donated an initial R2m to the independent Solidarity Fund, recently set up to combat and track Covid-19, and cushion the impact of the virus on the most vulnerable members of society.



The retail pharmacy group is also encouraging its Dis-Chem Benefit card members to convert their points to contribute to the Fund, with Dis-Chem pledging to match all Benefit members’ donations rand for rand.



“The initial kickstart contribution of R2m is our way of participating in the fight to contain and combat the biggest threat to our country and our society,” says Dis-Chem’s executive director Lynette Saltzman. “Any contribution which supports the fund’s aims of containing the spread of the virus and providing care for ill individuals is valuable, and we are proud that we and our Benefit members will be contributing to such a meaningful initiative.”



“This is about being stronger together. The greater the number of people contributing, the more money will be directed towards the fund, so we are encouraging all our loyalty programme members to join in this very worthy initiative,” Saltzman says.



Consumers who are already Dis-Chem Benefit card members can start donating now by converting any portion of their points via the Dis-Chem app or at The retail pharmacy group is also encouraging its Dis-Chem Benefit card members to convert their points to contribute to the Fund, with Dis-Chem pledging to match all Benefit members’ donations rand for rand.“The initial kickstart contribution of R2m is our way of participating in the fight to contain and combat the biggest threat to our country and our society,” says Dis-Chem’s executive director Lynette Saltzman. “Any contribution which supports the fund’s aims of containing the spread of the virus and providing care for ill individuals is valuable, and we are proud that we and our Benefit members will be contributing to such a meaningful initiative.”“This is about being stronger together. The greater the number of people contributing, the more money will be directed towards the fund, so we are encouraging all our loyalty programme members to join in this very worthy initiative,” Saltzman says.Consumers who are already Dis-Chem Benefit card members can start donating now by converting any portion of their points via the Dis-Chem app or at www.dischem.co.za

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

News