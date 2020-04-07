Send virtual Shoprite or Checkers vouchers to those who need it most

To enable customers to help those in need during the national lockdown, the Shoprite Group via its affiliate Computicket has launched virtual vouchers that can be redeemed at any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket nationwide.

The virtual vouchers can be safely bought online, and are sent via SMS to a recipient’s mobile phone within an hour of placing the order. It can be redeemed immediately once received.• Go to www.computicket.com to buy a voucher.• The virtual voucher can only be used in-store (not online) by entering the unique voucher number into the pin pad at check out.• Vouchers can only be redeemed once, with no change given if the purchase value is less than the voucher value. The remaining value will be loaded onto a gift card in store.• Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash and cannot be redeemed at MediRite pharmacies or at Money Market counters.• Vouchers are valid for three years.In addition to virtual vouchers, customers can also send money to recipients without bank accounts at the Money Market counters located in selected Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores.• Go to any Money Market counter or till point.• Take your South African ID, the money you want to send, plus R9.99 for the transfer.• The money can be sent to any South African citizen with a South African ID and they can immediately collect it at their nearest store.• After you have selected and entered a 4-digit pin, you’ll be given a Money Market transfer number. Make sure this number is only given to the person who will collect the money on the other side.• Go to any till or Money Market counter with your South African ID.• Give the money transfer number to the cashier and enter the 4-digit pin.“Basic transactional banking services are still not accessible to a large number of South Africans,” says the Group’s deputy CEO, Joseph Bronn. “We will continue to find new and innovative ways to serve our customers during these unprecedented times.”