Tiger Brands Foundation supports beneficiary communities during lockdown

The Tiger Brands Foundation has distributed 6000 food hampers in communities where its beneficiary schools are located. The organisation provides in-school breakfast at over 100 non-fee paying schools across South Africa.

“This is a very critical time for the country, and our learners specifically. Some of our learners come from food insecure families and we do not want to reverse any of the gains that have been made in the nutritional and academic aspect of our beneficiary’s lives,” says Eugene Absolom, director at the foundation.The hampers include flour, pilchards, rice, beans, morvite, oats, samp, mealie meal, soap and milk powder among others.“Some of these items are outside of our mandate, we recognise that, but considering the times we are in, we took care into building a hamper that would address the needs of families during the lockdown.”Absolom says the soap in particular was very important for the foundation. “Hygiene is one of the major lessons we teach on the programme, right from the personnel responsible for food storage, to the food handlers down to the recipients of our meals. The current pandemic has only reiterated the message of how vitally important hygiene is. In the fight against the coronavirus, we must do our part, and soap and water are a combination far greater than hand sanitisers during this fight. We’ve given our beneficiaries the best of what we could.”