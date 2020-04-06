Temperature checks and mobile clinic services for Shoprite Group employees

The Shoprite Group has rolled out temperature testing and mobile clinics for its employees to help ensure its stores remain safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employees' temperatures will be tested daily on their arrival at work. Those with high temperatures will visit the Group’s mobile clinics for a consultation and, if necessary, will be referred for further testing. Employees of merchandising, security and cleaning companies will also undergo temperature scanning.The Group has already rolled out four clinics at its Brackenfell, Canelands, Centurion and Cilmor distribution centres, five mobile clinics in Gauteng and four in the Western Cape. A further eight mobile clinics will be deployed this week to reach KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Free State. Mobile clinics will be allocated to densely populated areas and areas where state clinics are under tremendous pressure.Last week the company also began issuing plastic face shields for employees to wear. These shields are sanitised on the hour.“We continue to take proactive steps to protect our employees and customers while we provide an essential service to supply food to the nation,” says Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.The Group says in a statement that since the virus arrived in the country, strict hygiene and sanitising practices have been implemented across its operations. Customers are asked to make use of the disinfectant spray bottles when entering stores and at till points, and sanitising wipes are provided at store entrances for use on hands and trolley and basket handles.Staff consistently sanitise till surfaces, including pin pads and their own hands. Social distancing is monitored and security personnel control the number of customers that enter stores and limit entry if necessary.Furthermore, stores have prioritised quick entry and speedy check out for all healthcare and law enforcement personnel, and have allocated dedicated till points for elderly and vulnerable people. They are also invited to enter stores ahead of the social distancing queues. Customers unable to leave their homes can order deliveries through Sixty60 and Checkers Food Services.