Dis-Chem’s World of Beauty: A global beauty experience

The global beauty industry is booming, with consumers seeking innovative products and personalised experiences. Dis-Chem, South Africa's leading health and beauty retailer, is proud to present the World of Beauty event, a celebration of beauty, new and exceptional products.

A growing market

According to Statista, the global beauty industry is expected to top $101bn by 2027.

The beauty industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the rise of young consumers, increased consumer awareness, and the growing popularity of social media influencers. Trends from around the world are rapidly spreading, transforming daily beauty and skincare routines. This shift has fueled a strong growth in the market, as consumers seek diverse products.

South Africa's thriving beauty industry

South Africa's beauty market is also experiencing rapid growth. With consumers becoming increasingly discerning and demanding high-quality products, the Beauty & Personal Care market in South Africa is projected to generate revenue of $4.33bn in 2024. Dis-Chem is committed to offering classic and emerging beauty brands to meet the needs of South African consumers.

The beauty extravaganza

Join us from 30 October 2024 to 3 November 2024 (9am to 9pm) at Canal Walk Shopping Centre for an unforgettable beauty experience. Our event will feature a wide range of renowned brands, exclusive offers, and exciting giveaways.

Key highlights

Discover the latest trends in skincare, makeup, and fragrances.



Benefit from personalised recommendations from our knowledgeable beauty consultants.



Enjoy special discounts, promotions, and gifts-with-purchase offers.



Participate in our World of Beauty campaign for additional discounts.

"In today's fast-paced world, self-care is more important than ever. Our beauty extravaganza offers a unique opportunity to explore the latest beauty products, discover new trends, and indulge in a little self-pampering. We believe that beauty should be accessible to everyone, and we're proud to offer a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of our customers." – Lynette Saltzman, founder and executive director at Dis-Chem

