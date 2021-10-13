Industries

#Loeries2021: Loyiso Twala says, 'Be empathetic towards our audiences and how brands connect with them'

13 Oct 2021
Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
We had a chat with Loyiso Twala, executive creative director at draftLine JNB, who is a judge at Loeries 2021 in the Integrated Campaigns and Radio and Audio categories.
Loyiso Twala, executive creative director at draftLine JNB

BizcommunityHow do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?


Judging at the Loeries is always a great experience. It allows us a moment to breathe from doing the work and reflect on the new creative standard.

BizcommunityTell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.


I’m passionate about ideas and I’ve had some noticeable ones too. So, I guess it’s a process of natural selection.

BizcommunityWhen you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?


The first thing I did was tell my head of traffic because I knew the workload is coming.

BizcommunityWhat does this mean to you, personally?


It means a lot me. Loeries judging makes you part of shaping the industry’s creative standard - so to be entrusted with the responsibility of making that pronouncement to the world, on behalf of fellow creatives across the continent, is a great compliment.

Bizcommunity Which category will you be judging?


I will be judging both the highly sought after Integrated Campaigns and the usually most challenging Radio and Audio categories.
Bizcommunity What do you expect to experience as a judge?


I expect to learn, be inspired and network.

Bizcommunity What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?


Other than the Loeries’ criteria I’ll be looking for original ideas that have an impact in their respective markets. So, it’s either something we’ve never seen or heard before or something we have seen or heard before, done remarkably differently.

Bizcommunity You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?


Covid-19 has impacted our industry in the same way it has the rest of the world, by introducing truckloads of uncertainty. Our role demanded us to be empathetic towards our audiences and how brands connect with them to bring some level of comfort, entertainment and ‘normality’. All around, I hope we’re doing it well.

Bizcommunity Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.


I would love to share my favourite Loeries moments but other than the winner announcements, the old adage still holds true… what happens at the Loeries stays at the Loeries.

Bizcommunity Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?


I think that we will see a lot of work that punches above its weight. By that I mean, small in budget but ambitious in its impact.

Bizcommunity What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?


South African creatives bring understanding, insight and nuance.

Bizcommunity Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?


I’m looking forward to what I look forward to every year, winning a Loerie. Amongst other well-deserving fellow creatives.

Bizcommunity What does #FightTheGoodFight mean to you?


#FightTheGoodFight means winning through creativity against the odds; be it budget, clients, creative blocks, bad briefs, Covid-19 etc.
Evan-Lee Courie
Evan-Lee Courie's articles

About Evan-Lee Courie

Editor: Marketing & Media; Head of Content for Entrepreneurship

Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, Loerie Awards, Loyiso Twala, Loeries 2021, #fighthegoodfight, #Loeries2021, Loerie Awards 2021, Loeries 2021 judges

