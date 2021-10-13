Loeries2021: Loyiso Twala says, 'Be empathetic towards our audiences and how brands connect with them'

Loyiso Twala, executive creative director at draftLine JNB

How do you feel about judging at this year’s Loeries?

Tell us more about yourself and why you believe you were selected – your judging experience and so on.

When you heard about being selected as a judge, how did you celebrate the news?

What does this mean to you, personally?

Which category will you be judging?

What do you expect to experience as a judge?

What specific criteria will you be looking for when judging?

You have some major experience in the creative industry. Could you comment on the impact of Covid-19 on the industry?

Share a few of your favourite Loeries-related moments over the years – either from attending personally or agency winning work-related.

Any predictions of trends that are likely to stand out at Loeries 2021?

What do you believe SA creatives bring to the Loeries judging mix?

Lastly, what are you most looking forward to from Loeries 2021?

What does #FightTheGoodFight mean to you?

Judging at the Loeries is always a great experience. It allows us a moment to breathe from doing the work and reflect on the new creative standard.I’m passionate about ideas and I’ve had some noticeable ones too. So, I guess it’s a process of natural selection.The first thing I did was tell my head of traffic because I knew the workload is coming.It means a lot me. Loeries judging makes you part of shaping the industry’s creative standard - so to be entrusted with the responsibility of making that pronouncement to the world, on behalf of fellow creatives across the continent, is a great compliment.I will be judging both the highly sought after Integrated Campaigns and the usually most challenging Radio and Audio categories.I expect to learn, be inspired and network.Other than the Loeries’ criteria I’ll be looking for original ideas that have an impact in their respective markets. So, it’s either something we’ve never seen or heard before or something we have seen or heard before, done remarkably differently.Covid-19 has impacted our industry in the same way it has the rest of the world, by introducing truckloads of uncertainty. Our role demanded us to be empathetic towards our audiences and how brands connect with them to bring some level of comfort, entertainment and ‘normality’. All around, I hope we’re doing it well.I would love to share my favourite Loeries moments but other than the winner announcements, the old adage still holds true… what happens at the Loeries stays at the Loeries.I think that we will see a lot of work that punches above its weight. By that I mean, small in budget but ambitious in its impact.South African creatives bring understanding, insight and nuance.I’m looking forward to what I look forward to every year, winning a Loerie. Amongst other well-deserving fellow creatives.#FightTheGoodFight means winning through creativity against the odds; be it budget, clients, creative blocks, bad briefs, Covid-19 etc.