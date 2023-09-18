Mining industry mourns lives lost in fatal Murray & Roberts crash

The Minerals Council South Africa is mourning the loss of multiple miners from Murray & Roberts Cementation who tragically died in a road accident while travelling to the Venetia diamond mine in Limpopo.

Venetia diamond mine, Limpopo. Source: De Beers

The Council has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who were killed and injured in the accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The safety of mine employees and contractors is of paramount concern to the Minerals Council and the mining industry in their quest for zero harm. In response to this tragic incident, the Council has offered assistance to Murray & Roberts and De Beers, which owns the Venetia mine.

This accident underscores the unacceptable number of fatalities and injuries on South Africa’s roads each year. According to statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, 12,436 people died in road accidents during 2022, equating to 34 people a day.

This alarming figure calls for the highest levels of strict enforcement of traffic rules and compliance with driving and vehicle safety standards by all drivers.