Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Mining industry mourns lives lost in fatal Murray & Roberts crash

18 Sep 2023
The Minerals Council South Africa is mourning the loss of multiple miners from Murray & Roberts Cementation who tragically died in a road accident while travelling to the Venetia diamond mine in Limpopo.
Venetia diamond mine, Limpopo. Source: De Beers
Venetia diamond mine, Limpopo. Source: De Beers

The Council has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who were killed and injured in the accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine

By 26 Jul 2023

The safety of mine employees and contractors is of paramount concern to the Minerals Council and the mining industry in their quest for zero harm. In response to this tragic incident, the Council has offered assistance to Murray & Roberts and De Beers, which owns the Venetia mine.

This accident underscores the unacceptable number of fatalities and injuries on South Africa’s roads each year. According to statistics from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, 12,436 people died in road accidents during 2022, equating to 34 people a day.

This alarming figure calls for the highest levels of strict enforcement of traffic rules and compliance with driving and vehicle safety standards by all drivers.

NextOptions
Read more: De Beers, Murray & Roberts

Related

The Bar Africa celebrates one year anniversary
The BarThe Bar Africa celebrates one year anniversary5 Sep 2023
Botswana plans extra diamond sales route after De Beers deal
Botswana plans extra diamond sales route after De Beers deal7 Aug 2023
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine
De Beers delivers first production from $2.3bn underground mine26 Jul 2023
Haul trucks at Jwaneng diamond mine. Source: Debswana.com
De Beers agrees to give Botswana more rough diamonds in new sales pact3 Jul 2023
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip
Botswana partners gem trader HB Antwerp, seeks to loosen De Beers' grip28 Mar 2023
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers
Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers13 Mar 2023
Murray & Roberts to sell Gautrain stake for R1.3bn
Murray & Roberts to sell Gautrain stake for R1.3bn2 Dec 2022
Mine dam wall in Free State collapses, killing 1 and injuring 40
Mine dam wall in Free State collapses, killing 1 and injuring 4012 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz