Africa


Vaal River System stable, water users urged to adhere to water restrictions

21 Apr 2023
While the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is still at a healthy capacity, the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged Gauteng water users to adhere to water restrictions imposed by their municipalities.
Source: Michael Gundelfinger, Wikimedia Commons
Source: Michael Gundelfinger, Wikimedia Commons

The IVRS, with 14 dams supplying water to the rest of the province and big industries is currently sitting at 100.4% this week, down from 100.8% the previous week.

The Vaal Dam registered 99.8% this week, a decrease from 100.2% last week. It registered 111.9% during the same period last year.

Grootdraai Dam experienced a minor dip, from 99.1% last week to 99.0% this week. It floated higher last year, at 101.7%.

Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State has consistently maintained high water levels for several weeks despite a slight drop this week. It has slightly dropped from 101.8% last week to 101.6% this week. In the same period the year before, it recorded a higher 102.7%.

Call for applications as DWS initiates Hydropower Independent Producer Programme
Call for applications as DWS initiates Hydropower Independent Producer Programme

5 Apr 2023

Lesotho dams

In Lesotho, the Mohale and Katse dams remained stable this week. The Katse Dam stayed constant, recording 99.5% last week and this week. The Katse Dam recorded 99.7% last year, in comparison. The water level of the Mohale Dam has improved from last week's 102.0% to this week's 102.3%. It was 90.3% last year during the same period.

Issued by the Department of Water & Sanitation
Mashile Tshigofatso Imagen
For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935

water security, Department of Water and Sanitation, water restrictions, Integrated Vaal River System

