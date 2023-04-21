Vaal River System stable, water users urged to adhere to water restrictions

While the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is still at a healthy capacity, the Department of Water and Sanitation has urged Gauteng water users to adhere to water restrictions imposed by their municipalities.

Source: Michael Gundelfinger, Wikimedia Commons

The IVRS, with 14 dams supplying water to the rest of the province and big industries is currently sitting at 100.4% this week, down from 100.8% the previous week.

The Vaal Dam registered 99.8% this week, a decrease from 100.2% last week. It registered 111.9% during the same period last year.

Grootdraai Dam experienced a minor dip, from 99.1% last week to 99.0% this week. It floated higher last year, at 101.7%.

Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State has consistently maintained high water levels for several weeks despite a slight drop this week. It has slightly dropped from 101.8% last week to 101.6% this week. In the same period the year before, it recorded a higher 102.7%.

Lesotho dams

In Lesotho, the Mohale and Katse dams remained stable this week. The Katse Dam stayed constant, recording 99.5% last week and this week. The Katse Dam recorded 99.7% last year, in comparison. The water level of the Mohale Dam has improved from last week's 102.0% to this week's 102.3%. It was 90.3% last year during the same period.