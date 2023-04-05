Industries

Call for applications as DWS initiates Hydropower Independent Producer Programme

5 Apr 2023
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has initiated its Hydropower Independent Producer Programme (DWS HIPP). It is calling on independent power producers (IPPs) to apply for water use authorisations to utilise its water resources, water courses and infrastructure to generate hydropower as an alternative energy to supplement the grid.
Source: Gallo/Getty
Source: Gallo/Getty

“The department is inviting persons to make use of the water resources, watercourses and its infrastructure to generate renewable energy power. The types of hydropower technologies to apply for include impoundment, river diversion or run-of-river, pumped storage and floating or kinetic turbines (small-scale generating capacity). In addition to the above, applications for floating solar panels can also be made,” the department said.

China Energy proposes 1,000MW floating solar plant in Zimbabwe
China Energy proposes 1,000MW floating solar plant in Zimbabwe

By 27 Mar 2023

Briefing session

A hybrid briefing session, where interested applicants will be taken through the programme and application processes, will be held on 11 April at Protea Hotel OR Tambo in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng. The session will start at 10am.

“A window for applications will be opened on 17 April 2023 for interested parties to submit pre-applications for water use authorisations."

Information on the application process is accessible on the DWS Electronic Water Use Licence Application and Authorisation System (e-WULAAS) page.

Enquiries regarding the programme should be directed to Advocate Sipho Skosana at az.vog.swd@manasokS or +27828085947, or Tsunduka Khosa at az.vog.swd@tasohk or or +27829407295.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
