Government revokes 'state of disaster' over power crisis

Government will work through its Energy Crisis Committee to reduce the impact of power cuts using existing legislation and contingency arrangements, CoGTA said in a statement.
The termination of the national state of disaster was with immediate effect, the statement said.
Declaring a national state of disaster was aimed at giving the government additional powers to respond to the energy crisis, including by permitting emergency procurement procedures with fewer bureaucratic delays and less oversight.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/