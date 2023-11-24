East Coast Radio bids farewell to managing director, Boni Mchunu

After an illustrious eight years at the helm of East Coast Radio (ECR), managing director Boni Mchunu bids farewell to the station.

East Coast Radio managing director, Boni Mchunu

Commencing her tenure in 2015, Mchunu's leadership has been marked by an impressive track record of audience growth, brand development and business success. She played a pivotal role in the transformation of the station, nurturing leadership within the organisation, and fostering collaborative ventures with businesses, particularly in KZN. Her meaningful engagement with stakeholders in both business and government circles has left an indelible mark on ECR.

Mchunu is leaving the role effective December 31, 2023, to pursue a significant career opportunity based in Johannesburg.

Reflecting on her time at ECR, Mchunu said: “I am grateful for the incredible journey over the past eight years; building and growing East Coast Radio together with my team has been phenomenal. It has been a remarkable chapter of my life filled with challenges, triumphs, and vital experiences. As I step away, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team, Kagiso Media Radio, our audiences, and business partners for all the support.

"The decision to leave ECR was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for both personal and professional reasons. Thank you for an unforgettable chapter, and I look forward to seeing ECR and KMR’s continued success from a different point of view. I leave with fond memories and a deep sense of gratitude.”

Mchunu's unwavering passion for education has been a driving force behind ECR's education CSI initiatives. Notably, her efforts have impacted the future leaders of the nation through initiatives like The Big Favour and the rebuilding of education facilities in KZN. Under her guidance, she consistently championed the development of women within and outside of ECR.

Nick Grubb, CEO at Kagiso Media Radio (KMR), said: "It’s always incredibly sad to say farewell to someone like Boni, whose energy and impact has been massive since she joined the brand. Her leadership has been inspiring, driving East Coast Radio to new heights while consistently meeting and exceeding business financial projections, fostering a distinct and positive company culture, and providing an optimal work environment for our staff to flourish. We are proud to have contributed to her career growth and wish her every success in her new role."

In addition to her professional roles, Boni has served as a non-executive director on multiple boards and has actively contributed to community initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Her accolades include the prestigious Top 100 KZN Businesswomen Award in 2019, 2023, and she was appointed chairperson of Women in Business in KZN by the Durban Chamber in 2022.

Details of Mchunu’s replacement will be finalised and announced in due course.