Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioRT7 DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationDentsuTBWAInvibes AdvertisingDUKEAdFocus AwardsHOT 102.7FMStudent VillageBluegrass DigitalWunderman ThompsonKLAPrimedia BroadcastingWetpaint - The Little BIG Agency!Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    East Coast Radio bids farewell to managing director, Boni Mchunu

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    After an illustrious eight years at the helm of East Coast Radio (ECR), managing director Boni Mchunu bids farewell to the station.
    East Coast Radio managing director, Boni Mchunu
    East Coast Radio managing director, Boni Mchunu

    Commencing her tenure in 2015, Mchunu's leadership has been marked by an impressive track record of audience growth, brand development and business success. She played a pivotal role in the transformation of the station, nurturing leadership within the organisation, and fostering collaborative ventures with businesses, particularly in KZN. Her meaningful engagement with stakeholders in both business and government circles has left an indelible mark on ECR.

    Mchunu is leaving the role effective December 31, 2023, to pursue a significant career opportunity based in Johannesburg.

    Reflecting on her time at ECR, Mchunu said: “I am grateful for the incredible journey over the past eight years; building and growing East Coast Radio together with my team has been phenomenal. It has been a remarkable chapter of my life filled with challenges, triumphs, and vital experiences. As I step away, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my team, Kagiso Media Radio, our audiences, and business partners for all the support.

    "The decision to leave ECR was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for both personal and professional reasons. Thank you for an unforgettable chapter, and I look forward to seeing ECR and KMR’s continued success from a different point of view. I leave with fond memories and a deep sense of gratitude.”

    Mchunu's unwavering passion for education has been a driving force behind ECR's education CSI initiatives. Notably, her efforts have impacted the future leaders of the nation through initiatives like The Big Favour and the rebuilding of education facilities in KZN. Under her guidance, she consistently championed the development of women within and outside of ECR.

    Nick Grubb, CEO at Kagiso Media Radio (KMR), said: "It’s always incredibly sad to say farewell to someone like Boni, whose energy and impact has been massive since she joined the brand. Her leadership has been inspiring, driving East Coast Radio to new heights while consistently meeting and exceeding business financial projections, fostering a distinct and positive company culture, and providing an optimal work environment for our staff to flourish. We are proud to have contributed to her career growth and wish her every success in her new role."

    In addition to her professional roles, Boni has served as a non-executive director on multiple boards and has actively contributed to community initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Her accolades include the prestigious Top 100 KZN Businesswomen Award in 2019, 2023, and she was appointed chairperson of Women in Business in KZN by the Durban Chamber in 2022.

    Details of Mchunu’s replacement will be finalised and announced in due course.

    Read more: East Coast Radio, Kagiso Media, Nick Grubb, Boni Mchunu
    NextOptions
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.

    Related

    East Coast Radio launches &#x2018;The Big Favour - Season of Sharing&#x2019; campaign
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio launches ‘The Big Favour - Season of Sharing’ campaign
    South Africa&#x2019;s award-winning podcast &#x2018;Don&#x2019;t Hold back: say it loud&#x2019; is back for a second season
    Jacaranda FMSouth Africa’s award-winning podcast ‘Don’t Hold back: say it loud’ is back for a second season
    ECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more
    East Coast RadioECR and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp leaves fitness enthusiasts wanting more
    Get ready for the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp
    East Coast RadioGet ready for the East Coast Radio and Clicks Summer Body Bootcamp
    Source: iono.fm International Podcast Day is on 30 September. Celebrate with some local podcasts like F1: Track This
    #InternationalPodcastDay: Celebrate with 4 local podcasts from F1 to baby care
    29 Sep 2023
    Jane Linley-Thomas hangs up her mic after 20 years on East Coast Radio
    East Coast RadioJane Linley-Thomas hangs up her mic after 20 years on East Coast Radio
    ECR's official mobility partner
    Woodford GroupECR's official mobility partner
    East Coast Radio joins Openview's audio bouquet on 8 August
    East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio joins Openview's audio bouquet on 8 August
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz