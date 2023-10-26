Industries

Jacaranda FM wins the hearts and ears of Pretoria for a decade

26 Oct 2023
Issued by: Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM has been voted Best Local Radio Station by 55% of all votes tallied, outpacing Groot FM and Pretoria FM as local radio station favourites.
Jacaranda FM wins the hearts and ears of Pretoria for a decade

Another feather in the ‘More Music you Love’ station's cap is that Martin Bester, host of the Breakfast with Martin Bester show has walked away with Best Local Radio Personality!

Martin Bester has been driving Mzansi to work and keeping us company, or in stitches, or in tears, every Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am. Martin’s in-depth radio knowledge ensures that he knows what his audience wants to hear, responding with beautifully crafted storytelling that genuinely builds anticipation and a community around that ‘What’s next?!’ moment.

Jacaranda FM wins the hearts and ears of Pretoria for a decade
Jacaranda FM wins the hearts and ears of Pretoria for a decade

As the ultimate champion for local people, places, and products, Martin has his finger on the pulse of local events, stories, and makers. Martin is a softy at heart, often raising money for animal shelters, rescuing dogs, and bringing the Good Morning Angels feature to life every Wednesday morning. If you’ve ever tuned in and cried – don’t worry we all have, including Martin, who loves nothing more than to use the Jacaranda FM platform to change lives.

When he’s not behind the mic or on stage with his band, he loves to curl up at home with his rescue pups and listen to some music to recharge.

Resident Workzone presenter Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp took third place as Pretoria’s favourite local radio station personality, making Jacaranda FM the only station to be awarded with three Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

Sharp-witted, informed, and fun! Familiar favourite and award-winning radio personality Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp makes sure that your workday remains productive by bringing a smile your face every weekday from 9am to 12pm.

She’s as real in life as on radio, sharing experiences and ideas we can all relate to whilst remaining light and joyful as she brings you all the news you need to know and traffic updates.

Naturally ‘More Music you Love’ also forms part of her show to make sure your day is filled with your favourite tunes that keep you motivated and take you closer to home time.

Jacaranda FM community tee up over R4.2m at Golf Day
Jacaranda FM community tee up over R4.2m at Golf Day

Issued by Jacaranda FM 11 Sep 2023

Elana, who radiates positive energy throughout her show, is one of the most recognised media personalities in South Africa. The highly influential business woman uses her platforms to emit positivity and motivation. She prioritises a feel-good approach which not only considers her listeners, but actively nurtures topics pertaining to mental health and overall well-being.

2023 boasts the 10th Best of Pretoria awards where Jacaranda FM has featured every year for a decade!

“To be able to capture the hearts of Pretoria listeners every year for 10 years is a momentous achievement, especially because our journey started in Pretoria – a city very close to our hearts. Thank you to each and every person who has voted and tuned in for the past decade,” says managing director of Jacaranda FM, Deirdre King.

Best of Pretoria, is an annual readers’ choice competition, guiding visitors and locals to what’s popular in the capital city. Thousands of votes are cast each year in support of what locals deem to be a cut above the rest.

Jacaranda FM
Jacaranda FM broadcasts at 94.2FM from Midrand, Gauteng and is one of the most popular radio stations with a substantial footprint across Mzansi. The station has the only bilingual commercial license in the country; broadcasting regionally in English and Afrikaans across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the North West Province.
