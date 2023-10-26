Industries

OFM takes it all!

26 Oct 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
OFM can once again proudly say that it is the best local radio station in Bloemfontein! The winners of the 11th annual Best of Bloemfontein Readers' Choice Awards, hosted by Bloemfontein Courant, were announced this week and OFM came up trumps.
The Good Morning Breakfast, which broadcasts weekdays from 6am to 9am, was voted the Best Local Radio Show. The show is hosted by Shandor Potgieter, who also won the Best Local Radio Personality Award. His show co-host is Margaret Whitfield.

Potgieter says: “It is unbelievable to be part of such an unbelievable winning team, OFM, the Sound of Your Life, which wins Bloemfontein Courant’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Local Radio Station year after year, as well as the Good Morning Breakfast that won back the trophy for Best Local Radio Show. And, for me to be chosen as Best Local Radio Personality is a huge privilege and something that makes a major impact on my career.”

According to OFM’s programme manager, Tim Thabethe: “It is always an honour to be awarded the Best of Bloemfontein Readers’ Choice Awards. The acknowledgement shows that OFM’s presenters, programmes and the brand itself are hitting the mark with regard to entertaining and engaging our listeners. This is a heartfelt thank you to everyone who values OFM.”

OFM’s sales and marketing manager, Anchen Lintveldt, says: “It is such a privilege to be voted best local radio station! We take pride in what we do and will continue to do so to bring our listeners and advertisers the best radio station that they deserve.”

Bloemfontein Courant launched the Best of Bloemfontein competition in 2013. Readers can vote in more than 70 categories, which cover a wide range of industries. All the winners can be viewed at bestofbloemfontein.co.za.

For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
