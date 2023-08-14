Huawei Jacaranda Day celebrates an array of music genres that Mzansi has to offer

Artists share their experiences

Two major lifestyle brands - Huawei and Jacaranda FM - set Idlewinds Country Estate on fire this past Saturday. Thousands joined the music festival where Mzansi’s biggest artists like Early B, Refentse, Goodluck, Matthew Mole, Mafikizolo, and Martin Bester and his Band entertained families from morning to night.

Crowds were ushered to their feet by Jacaranda FM presenters throughout the day, bringing the familiar voices heard on Jacaranda FM every day, to a full day of interaction with their favourite on-air personalities.

Here’s what some of the artists on the line-up had to say about the show.

“The best part about Huawei Jaca Day is that we feed off the energy of the crowd, and the crowd this year was incredibly energetic and hungry for a music festival that creates such a diverse line-up of artists. Die gees was amazing!” - Jo Black

“This was our very first time. What we loved about this event is that it’s a family event, it’s always nice to have an event where you can bring your friends, your family, your uncles and cousins, and everyone. I hope this continues next year thank you for inviting Mafikizolo – the crowd was amaaaaaazing” - Mafikizolo

“I really enjoyed showing people a different side of myself with my set. There’s no crowd like the Jacaranda FM crowd!” - Rob Forbes

“Jacaranda Day was awesome gewees – ek het a roomys by een van my fans gekry – so sweet en dankie! Dis ń great event, met wonderlike fans, dankie aan almal wat gekom het” - Karlien van Jaarsveld

“Jacaranda Day is always my favourite event of the year without a doubt and I missed it so so much. The Huawei Jacaranda Day was just something special this year. The love and vibe we felt on stage was indescribable, especially when you see everyone was signing along, the sea of faces smiling and waving their hands in that air, just coming together for the love of music and love of families. I met so many amazing listeners and just spending the day with everyone was truly special” - Martin Bester

“Jacaranda Day was Amazing! Everyone showed up very early on in the day and the energy was high. So grateful to have been on a power line-up with Jacaranda FM” – Mathew Mole

“What a collaboration between Huawei and Jacaranda FM. A powerhouse communications technology brand like Huawei collaborating with a radio station as beloved as Jacaranda FM, set the barometer for creating a magical musical festival,” comments Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM.

Huawei and Jacaranda FM invited other big artists Demi Lee Moore, DJ Kent, Prime Circle, and Demi Lee Moore to energised the crowds with familiar favourites and news melodies that got families on their feet.

“What an incredible vibe at Jacaranda Day 2023 – We had thousands of people come early, the weather was great, and it was incredible to see how music can bring people together across cultures and barriers, and technology does the same thing and it was an ideal partnership for Huawei and Jacaranda FM and we look forward to even more for 2024 and years to come,” says Mr Akhram Mohamed, vice-president – Operation Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa.



