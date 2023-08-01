Industries

Africa


East Coast Radio 'bugs' KZN with an intriguing listener competition

1 Aug 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
Get ready to embark on an audio adventure like never before with East Coast Radio's (ECR) exciting new 'Bugged' station promotion. ECR officially launched 'Bugged' on Monday, 31 July 2023. Five microphones have been discreetly placed in various locations across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
East Coast Radio 'bugs' KZN with an intriguing listener competition

Over the course of four weeks, starting from Monday, 31 July 2023, the station challenges listeners to put their ears to the test and guess the hidden sound and location to stand a chance to win a share of the R125,000 cash prize. Listeners will need to tune in daily for clues that will help them pinpoint where the bug is hidden! Additionally, radio presenters will visit some of the locations, providing assistance to help listeners guess the correct sound.

‘Bugged’ follows the success of ECR's brand campaign ‘Here With You’ in March. The campaign served as a reminder to listeners and the community that ECR will remain by their side through the good and the bad times. The ‘Bugged’ promotion is set to capture the very essence of what it means to be ‘Here with You’ by demonstrating an unwavering presence throughout KZN.

Get ready for an adventurous experience! To enter the 'Bugged' promotion, simply WhatsApp the word 'Bug' to 061 700 0800 and follow the prompts. Terms and conditions apply. Entries close on 25 August 2023. Stay tuned to East Coast Radio to take part in this exciting journey of sound and discovery!

Listen via the ECR App (iOS/Android) or on www.ecr.co.za/shows/listen-live. You can also listen via DStv channel 836.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Competition, East Coast Radio, ECR, win

