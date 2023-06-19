Industries

Hot 102.7FM now the official radio station of Ferrari Owners' Club of South Africa

19 Jun 2023
Issued by: HOT 102.7FM
Johannesburg-based radio station Hot 102.7FM has struck another valuable partnership, becoming the official radio station of the Ferrari Owners' Club of South Africa.
Hot 102.7FM now the official radio station of Ferrari Owners' Club of South Africa

It’s the world’s oldest club recognised by Ferrari, having been endorsed by founder Enzo Ferrari himself back in 1967 when the club was formed by a small group of members at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg.

Ownership of a Ferrari vehicle is a prerequisite for Ferrari Owners’ Club membership and the club in South Africa now numbers 345 members across the country, with 190 in Gauteng.

“We’re always on the lookout for partnerships that make sense to us and fit our brand identity and target audience, and this agreement with the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa ticks all those boxes,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “Like many of our partnerships, it matches a premium radio station with a premium motorsport brand, and we feel that this will resonate deeply with our loyal audience.”

Hot 102.7FM listeners can now look forward to Joburg’s best ‘Old Skool’ and R&B completing the perfect pairing with the world’s most iconic prancing horse – the instantly-recognisable Ferrari logo.

Hot 102.7FM now the official radio station of Ferrari Owners' Club of South Africa

The station and the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa will be exploring a range of initiatives together, including the co-branding of events, with Hot 102.7FM set to broadcast live from a series of events in the near future, including at a Ferrari day at Red Star Raceway in Delmas on 24 June, which will feature over 50 different Ferrari sports cars, covering models from the 1980s through to the 2020s.

“The Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa is proud to announce its partnership with Joburg’s hottest radio station!” says chairperson Clynton Kairuz. “Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares have gone above and beyond to bring happiness to those who need it most. It is in this spirit that we have partnered and will work together to continue bringing light into people’s lives. We look forward to working with the Hot 102.7FM team and ensuring that every Ferrari on the road is tuned into Joburg’s hottest radio station!”

According to Kairuz, that’s a promise he and his fellow members are more than happy to keep!

“So, if you’re driving round Joburg and happen to pull up next to a Ferrari, don’t be surprised if they wind down their window and all you hear is Hot 102.7FM playing on that radio!” he says.

The Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa, through Hot 102.7FM, will also be working with non-profit organisation Hot Cares to enhance some of their initiatives and programmes, adding another layer of excitement to some of the experiences Hot Cares provides the less-fortunate with.

HOT 102.7FM
HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
