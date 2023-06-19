Mediamark Digital officially appointed exclusive SA partner for Warner Music Experience

Mediamark Digital has been announced as the exclusive partner for Warner Music Experience (WMX) in South Africa, further underpinning the sales house's pedigree in digital. WMX provides advertisers access to the biggest international and South African music artists via commercial targeting, sponsorship and content opportunities.

WMX is the artist services, commerce, content and media division within Warner Music Group (WMG), one of the largest recording companies in the global music industry. Offering exclusive culture-driving content opportunities, scaled digital audiences and direct access to WMG’s iconic artist roster, WMX engages, excites and inspires viewers around the globe.

“Working with Mediamark Digital these past few months has been fantastic and we’re excited to make our partnership official as we continue to grow our business in South Africa,” said Fran Hale VP of sales, EMEA at WMX.

Mark Botha, head of digital at Mediamark explains that Warner Music Experience offers a huge innovative commercial opportunity as it has massive global appeal, “Advertising with WMX connects advertisers to highly sought after, cutting edge official content, in a premium, brand safe environment. Leveraging WMX Connects, a premier data storefront for brands, we are able to align brands with artists based on audience affinity, thereby creating highly targeted opportunities, as well as bespoke content for advertisers wanting fresh brand opportunities.”

He adds that WMX has no ad stacking, meaning that a brand’s advertisement is the only one that the viewer sees before watching their favourite artist.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Warner Music Group and to offer advertisers a new way of breaking through the clutter. Mediamark Digital leads the way in digital sales solutions, and by adding such an exclusive video partner to our arsenal puts us at the cutting edge of culture. Our team brings vast experience, relationships, and expertise to Warner Music Experience,” says Wayne Bischoff, CEO of Mediamark.