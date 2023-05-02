OFM promotes sales manager to sales and marketing manager, recruits brand manager

OFM - the sound of your life - has announced the promotion of one of its own to the position of sales and marketing manager and the recruitment of a brand manager.

Anchen Lintvelt and Bianca Smit

Effective immediately, Anchen Lintvelt, will take on the role of sales and marketing manager. In this new position, Lintvelt will oversee the sales and marketing departments, developing and implementing strategies to drive revenue growth and increase market share.

OFM has also welcomed Bianca Smit, a seasoned marketing professional, as the new brand manager.

Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group, says the company is thrilled to announce these changes to the team. "We are confident that Anchen will excel in the new role as sales and marketing manager, and we are excited to see the new ideas and strategies she will bring to the table. We also welcome Bianca to the team and look forward to her impact as our new brand manager."

OFM remains committed to delivering the best possible content and services to its listeners and advertisers. With these changes, the station aims to strengthen its position as central South Africa's biggest commercial radio station, and continue to provide the sound of listeners' lives.

For more information, email az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



