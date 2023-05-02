Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

eMediaNewzroom AfrikaOFM RadioHuman8DentsuBizcommunity.comOrnicoWunderman ThompsonDialogueMeltwaterEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingHoward AudioTopco MediaHustle MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


OFM promotes sales manager to sales and marketing manager, recruits brand manager

2 May 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
OFM - the sound of your life - has announced the promotion of one of its own to the position of sales and marketing manager and the recruitment of a brand manager.
Anchen Lintvelt and Bianca Smit
Anchen Lintvelt and Bianca Smit

Effective immediately, Anchen Lintvelt, will take on the role of sales and marketing manager. In this new position, Lintvelt will oversee the sales and marketing departments, developing and implementing strategies to drive revenue growth and increase market share.

OFM has also welcomed Bianca Smit, a seasoned marketing professional, as the new brand manager.

We are confident that Anchen will excel in the new role as sales and marketing manager, and we are excited to see the new ideas and strategies she will bring to the table. We also welcome Bianca to the team and look forward to her impact as our new brand manager.
– Nick Efstathiou

Nick Efstathiou, CEO of Central Media Group, says the company is thrilled to announce these changes to the team. "We are confident that Anchen will excel in the new role as sales and marketing manager, and we are excited to see the new ideas and strategies she will bring to the table. We also welcome Bianca to the team and look forward to her impact as our new brand manager."

OFM remains committed to delivering the best possible content and services to its listeners and advertisers. With these changes, the station aims to strengthen its position as central South Africa's biggest commercial radio station, and continue to provide the sound of listeners' lives.

For more information, email az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

NextOptions
OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
Read more: OFM, Nick Efstathiou, Anchen Lintvelt

Related

Central Media Group supports Free State Arts
OFM RadioCentral Media Group supports Free State Arts13 Apr 2023
OFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day
OFM RadioOFM augments the sound of Nampo Harvest Day4 Apr 2023
OFM's Shandor 'living in a box' in celebration of Bloem Show's 140th birthday
OFM RadioOFM's Shandor 'living in a box' in celebration of Bloem Show's 140th birthday3 Apr 2023
New voices on OFM from April
OFM RadioNew voices on OFM from April31 Mar 2023
OFM School of Podcasting opens April 2023
OFM RadioOFM School of Podcasting opens April 202316 Mar 2023
OFM's 5K-a-Day competition: Listen, enter, play, win!
OFM RadioOFM's 5K-a-Day competition: Listen, enter, play, win!8 Feb 2023
OFM Best in Bloem for 10 years running
OFM RadioOFM Best in Bloem for 10 years running27 Oct 2022
OFM partners with Dragons for 2022/23 season
OFM RadioOFM partners with Dragons for 2022/23 season20 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz