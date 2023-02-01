Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ATKASA - Digital AgencyThe Cape Town Creative AcademyFox Networks GroupFCB AfricaTradewayBroad MediaMultiChoiceBabyYumYum.co.zaimagineNATION AllianceLocation BankPrimedia BroadcastingJNPRInSites ConsultingOnPoint PRTBWAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Radio not left in the dark, despite loadshedding

1 Feb 2023
By: Wayne Bischoff, Issued by: Mediamark
We're all well aware of the impact that load shedding has on our day-to-day life, on business and on our economy. Every sector has had to navigate the new norm of the implications that come with the electricity crisis and the advertising industry is high up on the list of sectors impacted.
Wayne Bischoff, CEO at Mediamark
Wayne Bischoff, CEO at Mediamark

When the power goes out most South Africans can’t watch TV, which sends viewership numbers plummeting. The power cuts also wreak havoc on cell phone network coverage and on audiences being able to access the internet, which unfortunately impacts digital reach.

But there is one medium that doesn’t seem to have been as negatively impacted. Radio listening has never been stronger. BRC RAMS Amplify shows that 77% of South Africa’s population listened to radio in the past seven days and the time spent listening is at a whopping five hours and 15 minutes.

As we are forced to spend more time in traffic with traffic lights out, radio is the consistent commute-based companion. According to the latest BRC RAMS figures, listening to radio in the car and at work has seen an upward trend compared to the previous survey. The most popular listening device for audiences that listen to the Mediamark portfolio of radio stations (East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Kaya FM) is via the car radio, at 44%.

Despite debate that there is an analogue decline with spend increasingly moving towards digital, the statistics show that radio still drives significant engagement. There is also the unrivalled intimacy that radio offers as a trusted media source. BRC RAMS Amplify highlights that the top reasons for audiences tuning in to radio include the music (95%), the local news (88%), the weather updates (87%) and the traffic updates (79%).

The reasons listed for tune-in among listeners show that radio is really at the centre of community, the original social media. This community centred listening is also why Mediamark recently launched CommVibe, a package of Western Cape based community radio stations, with the combined audience of just over 860,000 listeners. We’re excited to be tapping into radio stations who fully understand the vibration of the communities they serve.
Invested audiences are what makes radio such a powerful medium, in my opinion. BRC RAMS Amplify shows that over 52% of our radio listeners are heavy users who are actively tuning into radio six or seven times a week.

At a time filled with uncertainty for many advertisers, the strength of radio in the face of load shedding is evident.

NextOptions
Mediamark
Mediamark is the leading audio and digital solutions company representing world class media brands.
Read more: Wayne Bischoff, East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, Kaya FM, Mediamark

Related

Source © Ifad Load shedding is showing that radio is really at the centre of community, the original social media
Radio: The centre of community, the original social media2 days ago
Jacaranda FM donates R200,000 to the victims of the Christmas Eve Boksburg explosion
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM donates R200,000 to the victims of the Christmas Eve Boksburg explosion19 Jan 2023
East Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained
East Coast RadioEast Coast Radio's Sounds Like Summer Beach Festival set to keep KZN entertained20 Dec 2022
Mzansi's top musicians break record with over R400,000 raised at Spar Carols by Candlelight
Jacaranda FMMzansi's top musicians break record with over R400,000 raised at Spar Carols by Candlelight14 Dec 2022
Source © Eric Nopanen Radio advertising has by far the lowest CO² emissions of all media
Radio - the 'greenest' choice30 Nov 2022
Image sourced from Twitter: Sibongile Mtyali
Kaya FM fires station manager29 Nov 2022
Breakfast with Martin Bester remains Mzansi's favourite way to wake up
Jacaranda FMBreakfast with Martin Bester remains Mzansi's favourite way to wake up29 Nov 2022
Mediamark's head of HR recognised with awards nomination
MediamarkMediamark's head of HR recognised with awards nomination15 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz