Mzansi's top musicians break record with over R400,000 raised at Spar Carols by Candlelight

For two decades Jacaranda FM and Spar have been bringing families together in the spirit of Christmas and community goodwill. This year the two family brands celebrated 20 years of partnership, and it was the first year that Spar Carols by Candlelight took place during a live concert, as well as a streaming event that everyone in Mzansi (and the world) enjoyed.

A-lister musicians and top radio talent unite Mzansi (and the world) for a night of goodwill through music

Over 7,000 carolers and 60,000 live stream participants from as far as United States of America and Netherlands, to United Kingdom and Botswana come together for this magical night of unique Christmas carol mashups and celebrations from South Africa.

Over R350,000 was raised through tickets sales for the live event, with online viewers donating more on the night. Spar added vouchers and hampers, with the total of over R400,000 donated to enable Good Morning Angels to share gifts with over 3300 vulnerable children across South Africa.

This year the Spar Carols by Candlelight beneficiary homes are:

Abraham Kriel Bambanan

Abraham Kriel: Satellite Homes

Look Forward Creativity Centre

Juno Aurora Home

The Hanna Charity

Yenzani Children’s Home

New Jerusalem Children’s Home

Boitumelong Early Learning Centre

Siyathanda Stimulation Centre

Halaletsang Safety Home

SOS Children’s Home Pietermaritzburg

Jacaranda Children’s Home

Louis Botha Children’s Home



“For us the gifts are less physical and more emotional” says Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable young citizens feel seen, loved, and cherished as all children should, especially over the festive period, ” adds Kings.

In another first for the 20-year annual celebration Ster-Kinekor showcased the concert from eigh cinemas across Mzansi for those families who couldn’t join the festivities in Pretoria, but wanted a more immersive concert experience.

“We’re incredible excited to see this community event evolve with additions like the cinema experience. When we combined the soul-stirring, goosebump-giving sound that our production team created with the traditional songs that were reinvented by world-calls musicians, we were able to extended a spectacular audio experience to our listeners and I’m incredibly proud of innovation,” says King.

Mzansi’s A-listers such as Claire Johnston, Mzansi Youth Choir, J’ Something, Corlea, Refentse, Jo Black, Charlize Berg, and Tarryn Lamb created a musical wonderland of never-heard-before harmonies and familiar carols to officially usher in the festive season for 2022.

Spar also host a kiddies area themed around ‘Santa’s Workshop in Africa’ where children were invited to make a few crafts whilst having their faces painted. Families also enjoyed exploring the Christmas market where vendors were selling festive décor elements.

“We are simply elated at the over R400,000 raised through this long-standing and very important community event that has through technology, been able to reach so many people from so many different places, for one common cause,” said Maxine D’Amico, Spar Inland Advertising and Promotions Manager

Join Jacaranda FM and Spar again on the night before Christmas to watch and sing along to the most creative Christmas tunes from some of Mzansi’s favourite musicians. Spar carols by Candlelight will be rebroadcast on 24 December 2022 at www.JacarandaFM.com at 4PM.