Primedia Broadcasting wins big at Radio Awards

Primedia Broadcasting has bagged ten wins across multiple categories at this year's Radio Awards, held in Parktown, Johannesburg on Saturday night.

The media company’s premium content and broadcasting platforms 947, 702, Kfm 94.5, CapeTalk and EWN received over 40 nominations for outstanding achievements in the radio industry.

Joburg’s 947 showed it knows how to combine hit music with engaging personalities by walking away with the prestigious Station of the Year award! The station’s Anele Mdoda won the coveted Breakfast Show Presenter award, while Thando Thabethe bagged a double win. She claimed the title for best commercial Afternoon Drive Presenter whilst her show, 947 Drive with Thando, also came out on top. The 947 Top 40 Powered by CTM won best Music Show.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener on 702 and CapeTalk claimed the win in the News and Actuality category. CapeTalk’s Lunch with Pippa Hudson scooped the award for best Daytime Show. Sifiso Zulu did EWN proud and went home as commercial radio’s best News Bulletin Reader.

Kfm 94.5’s distinct tone, mood, and on-air feel ensured a win for Station Imaging after receiving two nominations in the category.

Primedia’s chief broadcasting officer Africa, Trish Taylor, has been an active and innovative force in the South African broadcasting landscape for the past 30 years. The evening saw her being honoured with an induction into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. Cape Town media personality Mihlali Mitch Matyana was announced as a Bright Star inductee.

Primedia Broadcasting CEO Randall Abrahams says exceptional work was delivered across the board.

“It was great to see everyone come together as industry colleagues. Covid-19 deprived us of the opportunity to be together and celebrate one another. However, it also tested our agility to respond to a crisis. These awards for our brilliant anchors, presenters, producers, and specialists affirm and confirm that Primedia remains a leading broadcaster. We pride ourselves on being innovative and meticulous in our executions and approach,” says Abrahams.

He says the talent continues to be recognised. “The awards do not only acknowledge collective efforts but also celebrate individual brilliance. They are a testament to the fact that we provide opportunities for individuals to grow and shine," adds Abrahams.

The winners:

947: Station of the Year (Commercial)



947: Breakfast Show Presenter (Commercial) - Anele Mdoda



947: Afternoon Drive Presenter (Commercial) - Thando Thabethe



947: Afternoon Drive Show (Commercial) - 947 Drive with Thando



947: Music Show (Commercial) The 947 Top 40 Powered by CTM



702/CapeTalk: News and Actuality Show (Commercial) The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener



702: News Bulletin Reader (Commercial) Sifiso Zulu



Kfm 94.5: (Commercial) Station Imaging



CapeTalk: Daytime Show (Commercial) - Lunch with Pippa Hudson



Eyewitness News: Radio Documentary – Inside EWN: Mia Lindeque

Hall of Fame Inductee: Trish Taylor



Bright Star Inductee: Mihlali Mitch Matyana



