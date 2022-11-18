702 Small Business Awards winners announced

The 702 Small Business Awards recognise companies that offer exceptional services to their customers, while they are also growing their bottom-line. They also celebrate entities that impact and develop the communities they are located in.

L to R: Mzo Jojwana (702), Paballo Molata (runner-up: D’Ntle Beauty), Matlhogonolo Ledwaba (winner: Bread Box Bakery and Studio) , Nkosana Ngwenya (NNI Services) and Trevor Gosling (Lulalend)

This recognition initiative was championed by the people who gain the most from these businesses. Ordinary South Africans submitted nominations of the commendable enterprises; then a panel of experts had the tough job of choosing a winner from the top 10 most impressive small businesses.

This year, 702 has partnered with Lulalend, a lending company providing fast and easy access to funding for SMEs. Lulalend’s chief marketing officer, Tom Stuart, says they came on board because they believe in the power of small businesses.

“This partnership is a natural fit for us. We believe small businesses are critical to economic and social development, and our goal is to empower every SME to succeed. We solve one of the most critical problems small business owners face, which is access to funding. We use technology to assess small business health faster and more accurately than traditional lenders, which means we can provide funding in 24 to 48 hours from the point of application. Small businesses are the most important influencer of economic growth in South Africa, and we are passionate about helping them thrive and prosper,” says Stuart.

702 station manager, Mzo Jojwana, alluded to the fact that the station has always committed to uplifting small businesses to sustain their growth and impact in the community.

"Over the years, the Small Business Awards have celebrated and collaborated with many small businesses. These are businesses that are setting the trend, creating jobs, and ensuring that small businesses are creating job opportunities that are helping us reduce unemployment. They are also showing a lot of professionalism and consistency in their services. Most importantly, these awards foster SA’s spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship,” explained Jojwana.

For more information about the finalists, please visit www.702.co.za

Winners are:

Bread Box Bakery and Studio (Matlhogonolo Ledwaba)

First prize winner, Bread Box Bakery and Studio, walks away with a 702-advertising package valued at R100 000 and R200,000 in cash from Lulalend.

The Bread Box Bakery was established and incorporated in July 2017. In April 2018, the company opened a retail store in the growing region of Midrand. They supply restaurants and retail stores such as Pick ‘n Pay with their baked goods. The business soon expanded its offering by acquiring a cooking studio in January 2020.

D’Ntle Beauty (Paballo Molata)

Runner-up, D’Ntle Beauty Salon receives a 702-advertising package valued at R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

D’Ntle Beauty is a proudly South African brand. From manicures to pedicures and body massages, they serve you a big bowl of South African hospitality and ubuntu, according to their patrons. They are passionate about beauty and providing quality five-star service at an affordable price. Their eyelash extensions will not only get you ready to look your best at work or in the boardroom, but at a flip of a coin, make sure you look gorgeous when you paint the town red.

NNI Services (Nkosana Ngwenya)

Runner-up, NNI Services receives a 702-advertising package valued at R50,000 and R50,000 in cash from Lulalend.

NNI Services is a civil engineering company, providing civil works that focus on paving, kerbs, storm water, water line, sewage line and earthworks. The company was founded in 2016, and it commenced trading in 2019. They supply and fit paving, install stormwater drainages, sewage lines and waterlines. Some of the companies that they have collaborated and partnered with include Ndwala Construction, Road-Tech Engineering, Infracor consulting, Sacola Construction, Pentacon Civils, and Labucon Resources. They are a company that is ready to work anywhere in South Africa, and are the perfect partner for collaborative work