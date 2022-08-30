Samsung partners with Primedia in the exciting launch of Galaxy 947 Move

It's off with the masks and on with the sunscreen, sporty caps and slipslops as this year's Joburg Day promises to be a sweltering event on all counts.

Anele and the Club host Samsung to launch of Galaxy 947 Move

From the hottest in local music to a fabulous new format, 947 listeners are in for an unbelievable treat. Primedia has partnered with Samsung South Africa to bring you a game-changing event that runs not just for one day but two and will be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy 947 Move, a music festival with a lot on the go.

“We’re excited to give our listeners more by doubling-up on what they have ever had before in terms of Joburg Day. There’ll be two days where Gen MZers get to optimise enjoyment as they embrace the whole lifestyle vibe with cutting edge mobile devices adding to the experience,” says Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Abrahams.

The first day will be hosted by 947’s Chris Beatz and some of SA’s finest DJs across various genres including Dance, Hip Hop and Amapiano!. Some of South Africa’s top bands will also belt out their popular hits so you can really party.

As announced at the launch event on Anele and the Club, 947 and Samsung will be hosting some of the old favourites Mi Casa and Shekhinah and Zakes Bantwini and Cassper Nyovest, not seen at the event before. “We’re also excited to announce the new venue at Prime View Adventure and Leisure, Olifantsfontein,” Abrahams adds. Booking is available for both days or just one at Ticketpro.co.za.

Justin Hume Vice President of Mobile Experience, Samsung South Africa, says, “Samsung’s foldables have always changed the game and this year is no exception. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are bringing a completely new perspective to the world of smartphones. Samsung is excited to partner with 947 in yet another collaboration, where together, we’re flipping the script and redefining the way you experience your favourite music”. Two completely unique smartphones, with one huge similarity - letting you unfold a completely new world of greater experiences. They don’t just change shape they change your behavior - once you’ve flexed, there’s no going back to flat. Galaxy 947 Move is more than an event, it is an experience and even greater than before.



