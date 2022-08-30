Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

APO GroupDMASARogerwilcoPrimedia BroadcastingHelmHeineken South AfricaBrandfundiTBWABizcommunity.comInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorGrey AfricaWunderman ThompsonJoe PublicSpark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Cashbook Clerk Johannesburg
  • Account Executive Mbombela
  • Sales Manager Mbombela
  • Chief Intelligence Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Samsung partners with Primedia in the exciting launch of Galaxy 947 Move

    30 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    It's off with the masks and on with the sunscreen, sporty caps and slipslops as this year's Joburg Day promises to be a sweltering event on all counts.
    Anele and the Club host Samsung to launch of Galaxy 947 Move
    Anele and the Club host Samsung to launch of Galaxy 947 Move

    From the hottest in local music to a fabulous new format, 947 listeners are in for an unbelievable treat. Primedia has partnered with Samsung South Africa to bring you a game-changing event that runs not just for one day but two and will be rebranded as the Samsung Galaxy 947 Move, a music festival with a lot on the go.

    “We’re excited to give our listeners more by doubling-up on what they have ever had before in terms of Joburg Day. There’ll be two days where Gen MZers get to optimise enjoyment as they embrace the whole lifestyle vibe with cutting edge mobile devices adding to the experience,” says Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Abrahams.

    The first day will be hosted by 947’s Chris Beatz and some of SA’s finest DJs across various genres including Dance, Hip Hop and Amapiano!. Some of South Africa’s top bands will also belt out their popular hits so you can really party.

    As announced at the launch event on Anele and the Club, 947 and Samsung will be hosting some of the old favourites Mi Casa and Shekhinah and Zakes Bantwini and Cassper Nyovest, not seen at the event before. “We’re also excited to announce the new venue at Prime View Adventure and Leisure, Olifantsfontein,” Abrahams adds. Booking is available for both days or just one at Ticketpro.co.za.

    Justin Hume Vice President of Mobile Experience, Samsung South Africa, says, “Samsung’s foldables have always changed the game and this year is no exception. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are bringing a completely new perspective to the world of smartphones. Samsung is excited to partner with 947 in yet another collaboration, where together, we’re flipping the script and redefining the way you experience your favourite music”. Two completely unique smartphones, with one huge similarity - letting you unfold a completely new world of greater experiences. They don’t just change shape they change your behavior - once you’ve flexed, there’s no going back to flat. Galaxy 947 Move is more than an event, it is an experience and even greater than before.

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia, Samsung, Randall Abrahams, Zakes Bantwini, Cassper Nyovest

    Related

    25 on the air with Kaya 959
    Kaya 95925 on the air with Kaya 95922 Aug 2022
    Primedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia celebrates the giant contribution of Jeremy Mansfield17 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Get ready to celebrate women at the Tribute to Women Festival29 Jul 2022
    Primedia Broadcasting hosts Community Radio Days 2022
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting hosts Community Radio Days 20228 Jul 2022
    Image supplied: The Johnny Clegg tribute show will take place in time for the anniversary of his passing
    Johnny Clegg Tribute Show set to go this month6 Jul 2022
    Why July is Media Month on the media's media
    Bizcommunity.comWhy July is Media Month on the media's media29 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz