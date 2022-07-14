Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaEntravision 365 DigitalAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingEverlyticIndaba Billboards & MediaV5 DigitalSprout Performance PartnersPrimedia OutdoorKaya 959TenacityPRTalkwalkerMachine_JCDecaux AfricaM&C Saatchi AbelJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • PR and Communications Specialist Cape Town, Johannesburg
  • News Editor Bloemfontein
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Bright financial future forecast for Primedia with top appointments

    14 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia has announced the appointment of Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer for the Primedia Group.
    Lindile Xoko
    Lindile Xoko
    Cindy Diamond
    Cindy Diamond

    Procter said, “As chief revenue officer for the Primedia Broadcasting Division, Lindile successfully expanded our revenue base and deepened our stakeholder relationships. His exceptional business acumen and entrepreneurial approach to sales and marketing spearheaded the stellar results the company posted for 2021/2022.

    Lindile will continue to lead the execution of Primedia Broadcasting’s growth strategy in addition to his new responsibilities across the Group. He will lead the development and deployment of sales and marketing strategies, and also the extension of our 360 degree solutions for our clients seeking the multi-platform solutions that Primedia is fast developing a reputation for delivering on.”

    Xoko is an international executive and has led businesses in South Africa, the UK, France, and Portugal. Locally he has held senior sales and marketing posts at Netstar, Cisco, MTN and Gijima. He is a business development and entrepreneurship guru and also the author of ‘The Young Entrepreneurs Playbook’.

    Responding to his promotion to group revenue officer, Xoko said, “I am delighted to take on this new position and the faith that Jonathan has shown in me is both humbling and inspiring. Primedia is set for great heights and I am proud and ready to be part of this bright future.”

    Procter has announced that Cindy Diamond will be the new chief revenue officer for Primedia Broadcasting.

    Well known for her extensive sales and management experience within the media industry, Diamond has a strong track record of meeting and exceeding revenue targets.

    Over the course of her twenty-five year career in the media industry, she has developed sales and marketing solutions for multi-channel businesses. Diamond is an inspiring leader and has built diverse and highly talented teams.

    Diamond has helped to maximise media, marketing and business objectives for most of South Africa’s top advertisers, through leveraging powerful and highly innovative media campaigns and growing meaningful partnerships.

    Her enormous contribution to the industry is widely recognised and she has received numerous sales, creative media, marketing and trade awards.

    Commenting on her appointment at Primedia, Diamond said, “Primedia is a phenomenal group, and to be part of this team is the pinnacle of my career. I look forward to helping drive and optimise revenue opportunities, advance Primedia Broadcasting’s business development growth strategy and maximise its share of revenue in the broadcasting industry. My experience in conceptualising and implementing highly integrated multi-platform campaigns with leading media brands connecting extensive nets of customers, has positioned me very well for this exciting new challenge at Primedia.”

    Both positions are effective from 1 August 2022.

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia Group, Cisco, Cindy Diamond, GIJIMA, Netstar, Lindile Xoko



    Related

    Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time
    Electric car completes South African cross-country quest in record time7 Jul 2022
    Tsholofelo Maimane appointed as Primedia's Group chief talent officer
    Primedia BroadcastingTsholofelo Maimane appointed as Primedia's Group chief talent officer7 Jul 2022
    Primedia's 702 is 42 years strong
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia's 702 is 42 years strong29 Jun 2022
    Tholoana Ncheke is Primedia's new group legal counsel
    Primedia BroadcastingTholoana Ncheke is Primedia's new group legal counsel27 Jun 2022
    Primedia Broadcasting launches first ever online sales platform
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting launches first ever online sales platform6 Jun 2022
    Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
    Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz