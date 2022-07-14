Bright financial future forecast for Primedia with top appointments

Jonathan Procter, group CEO of Primedia has announced the appointment of Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer for the Primedia Group.

Lindile Xoko Cindy Diamond

Procter said, “As chief revenue officer for the Primedia Broadcasting Division, Lindile successfully expanded our revenue base and deepened our stakeholder relationships. His exceptional business acumen and entrepreneurial approach to sales and marketing spearheaded the stellar results the company posted for 2021/2022.

Lindile will continue to lead the execution of Primedia Broadcasting’s growth strategy in addition to his new responsibilities across the Group. He will lead the development and deployment of sales and marketing strategies, and also the extension of our 360 degree solutions for our clients seeking the multi-platform solutions that Primedia is fast developing a reputation for delivering on.”

Xoko is an international executive and has led businesses in South Africa, the UK, France, and Portugal. Locally he has held senior sales and marketing posts at Netstar, Cisco, MTN and Gijima. He is a business development and entrepreneurship guru and also the author of ‘The Young Entrepreneurs Playbook’.

Responding to his promotion to group revenue officer, Xoko said, “I am delighted to take on this new position and the faith that Jonathan has shown in me is both humbling and inspiring. Primedia is set for great heights and I am proud and ready to be part of this bright future.”

Procter has announced that Cindy Diamond will be the new chief revenue officer for Primedia Broadcasting.

Well known for her extensive sales and management experience within the media industry, Diamond has a strong track record of meeting and exceeding revenue targets.

Over the course of her twenty-five year career in the media industry, she has developed sales and marketing solutions for multi-channel businesses. Diamond is an inspiring leader and has built diverse and highly talented teams.

Diamond has helped to maximise media, marketing and business objectives for most of South Africa’s top advertisers, through leveraging powerful and highly innovative media campaigns and growing meaningful partnerships.

Her enormous contribution to the industry is widely recognised and she has received numerous sales, creative media, marketing and trade awards.

Commenting on her appointment at Primedia, Diamond said, “Primedia is a phenomenal group, and to be part of this team is the pinnacle of my career. I look forward to helping drive and optimise revenue opportunities, advance Primedia Broadcasting’s business development growth strategy and maximise its share of revenue in the broadcasting industry. My experience in conceptualising and implementing highly integrated multi-platform campaigns with leading media brands connecting extensive nets of customers, has positioned me very well for this exciting new challenge at Primedia.”

Both positions are effective from 1 August 2022.



