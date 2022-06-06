Primedia Broadcasting launches first ever online sales platform

In an industry first, Primedia Broadcasting has launched an online sales platform that allows small and medium-sized businesses direct access to airtime bookings.
Lindile Xoko
Many SMME's work without media and advertising agencies to support their marketing efforts, and as a result may be uncertain about how to access and unlock the power of radio. This new and innovative Primedia Broadcasting platform allows small businesses easy, cost-effective access to some of the biggest radio brands, and most responsive audiences, in the country.
"The point of the Accelerate online booking platform is to make radio accessible to busy small business managers and entrepreneurs. No need to sit in meetings and jump through hoops, we realise that for our clients, time is just as important as results. This platform is literally a three-step process to access millions of potential clients across our four radio brands," says Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer Primedia Broadcasting.
The four Primedia Broadcasting stations represented on the platform are Joburg stations 947 and 702 and Cape Town favourites Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk. Together these stations have a combined radio reach of more than three million listeners.