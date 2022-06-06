Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Digital KungfuPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Digital Designer Countrywide
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Primedia Broadcasting launches first ever online sales platform

    6 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    In an industry first, Primedia Broadcasting has launched an online sales platform that allows small and medium-sized businesses direct access to airtime bookings.
    Lindile Xoko
    Lindile Xoko
    Many SMME's work without media and advertising agencies to support their marketing efforts, and as a result may be uncertain about how to access and unlock the power of radio. This new and innovative Primedia Broadcasting platform allows small businesses easy, cost-effective access to some of the biggest radio brands, and most responsive audiences, in the country.

    "The point of the Accelerate online booking platform is to make radio accessible to busy small business managers and entrepreneurs. No need to sit in meetings and jump through hoops, we realise that for our clients, time is just as important as results. This platform is literally a three-step process to access millions of potential clients across our four radio brands," says Lindile Xoko, chief revenue officer Primedia Broadcasting.

    The four Primedia Broadcasting stations represented on the platform are Joburg stations 947 and 702 and Cape Town favourites Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk. Together these stations have a combined radio reach of more than three million listeners.

    To book airtime or for more information, have a look at https://bookings.primediabroadcasting.co.za/

    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Read more: Primedia, Lindile Xoko

    Related

    Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns
    Primedia BroadcastingFlagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns2 Jun 2022
    Primedia and Paramount partnership paves the way for broader audience reach
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia and Paramount partnership paves the way for broader audience reach1 Jun 2022
    Primedia Outdoor continues to invest in Digital Out-of-Home with Rank-TV refurbishment project
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor continues to invest in Digital Out-of-Home with Rank-TV refurbishment project9 May 2022
    Nominations now open for 2021/2 Marketing Achievement Awards' Rising Star and Marketer of the Year
    Marketing Achievement AwardsNominations now open for 2021/2 Marketing Achievement Awards' Rising Star and Marketer of the Year2 Dec 2021
    News veteran Sbu Ngalwa joins Primedia as editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News
    Primedia BroadcastingNews veteran Sbu Ngalwa joins Primedia as editor-in-chief of Eyewitness News23 Nov 2021
    Primedia Outdoor promotes Trust Masarirambi to sales manager: malls
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor promotes Trust Masarirambi to sales manager: malls12 Nov 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz