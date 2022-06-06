Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Digital KungfuPrimedia BroadcastingWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities


Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

BizTakeouts Radio Show & Podcasts

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

LISTEN: Wits Plus part-time degree alumni share their experiences

6 Jun 2022
Issued by: Wits Plus
In this episode of BizTakeouts, three alumni who completed their BA degrees part-time through Wits Plus share their experiences.
NextOptions

Related

Fingerspelling
Wits PlusFingerspelling29 Nov 2021
LISTEN: The importance of language in establishing connections
Wits PlusLISTEN: The importance of language in establishing connections20 Sep 2021
Make time work for you
Wits PlusMake time work for you1 Sep 2021
LISTEN: Managing part-time study: Using efficient study skills to successfully complete your degree
Wits PlusLISTEN: Managing part-time study: Using efficient study skills to successfully complete your degree31 Aug 2021
Workplace evolution 2.0
Wits PlusWorkplace evolution 2.014 Jul 2021
LISTEN: Wits Plus' Professor Beatrys Lacquet on upskilling in the digital age and customisable study
Wits PlusLISTEN: Wits Plus' Professor Beatrys Lacquet on upskilling in the digital age and customisable study28 May 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz