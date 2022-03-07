Sasko and Gagasi FM conclude Geleza Nathi initiative with a R75,000 giveaway

As a leading South African household brand, Sasko celebrates over 90 years of serving communities daily with care and thus a collaboration with The Sound of the City, Gagasi FM, makes for a befitting and impactful partnership.
Through the Geleza ne Gagasi initiative, Sasko and Gagasi FM, presented a sum of R50,000 to Dawede Primary School in Molweni Township, KwaZulu-Natal in February 2022. A further R25,000 donation was made to five students from the province of KwaZulu-Natal in higher education institutions.
Gagasi FM started the Geleza ne Gagasi
initiative in response to the financial pressure that families and communities experience for their educational needs and resources. Speaking at a handover ceremony at uShaka Marine World, the station’s managing director, Minentle Dlamini said: “It has been very exciting for us to work on this, as behind-the-scenes, we have marketers, creatives, researchers and finance managers based in KZN all working on this initiative. As a station, we also need this talent so that we can continue to grow so it only made sense for us as Gagasi FM to support students from KZN because we are all about talent and finding talent. We have found you (the students) because being intelligent is a talent. We need to hone that talent, and through this initiative, we would like to play our part in honing that talent, not just for ourselves but for KZN.”
To enter, the students had to submit their final academic results to the radio powerhouse along with a motivational letter. Prizes included school uniform vouchers, stationary vouchers and bursaries and much more. Sasko’s brand director, Zintle Botha spoke on the partnership with Gagasi FM, saying: “Sasko is a caring brand. It is a brand that is about serving the community and making sure that we care for the communities that enjoy our products. It was therefore a natural fit for us to partner with Gagasi FM on this initiative because, to show care, you need to put your money where your mouth is. We know the issues that we face as South Africans, education is expensive and some students cannot afford the basic needs, yet alone to get an education. That is why we made the decision to join forces with Gagasi FM for Back to School, Back to Study and Adopt a School, which is a three-tiered programme to make sure that we really do help communities at all levels of education,” said Botha.
In line with the Adopt-A-School programme, where schools that are in need of assistance are nominated to receive assistance for a year, learners from Dawede Primary School were in for a treat when Sasko and the Gagasi FM team including some of their favourite on-air presenters spent the day with the learners. Activities included open dialogue with the on-air personalities, a performance by “Khula” hitmakers, Bello no Gallo as well as some take-home treats for the learners. Having written to Gagasi FM to enter, Grade R educator Gugu Mabaso expressed her excitement and gratitude “I wrote to Gagasi FM (Geleza ne Gagasi
) because we would like to renovate our library, so this initiative by Gagasi FM and Sasko will assist us to renovate our library and make it functional! We are very grateful to have been selected and we are looking forward to what is to come through the programme. Today has been overwhelming for everyone, including the children,” said a cheerful Mabaso.
The Sasko brand has a versatile range of quality products that are enjoyed all over the country, including communities such as Molweni where the school is located. “Our biggest distribution is traditional trade which is “eMakhaya” (homelands) and “eLokshini” (townships) so it is imperative that we serve those communities. It is important for us to make our presence felt in those areas and this is part of an ongoing, long-term strategic plan to make sure that we are showing care to the areas that need us the most,” added Botha.
