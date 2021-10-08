Joburg's Best Old Skool and R&B station, Hot 102.7FM is the new official radio media partner of Lions Cricket.
“We are incredibly excited to have partnered with the Imperial Lions and Imperial Wanderers. We look forward to welcoming cricket fans back to the stadium and bringing in a new revitalised, fun vibe for fans and spectators as well as getting the Hot 102.7FM audience behind the iconic Imperial Lions, who have always been the pride of Joburg,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM.
“Hot 102.7FM’s reach extends across the greater Johannesburg area and beyond and their audience is directly aligned with our fans and patrons,” says Jono Leaf-Wright, chief executive officer of Lions Cricket. “We’re confident that Hot 102.7FM will be the ideal partner and that they will help us to promote the teams, the wonderful game and to bring Joburgers back to the stadium to support The Pride of Jozi – The Imperial Lions. There is tremendous synergy between the Imperial Lions fan base and the Hot 102.7FM audience, and we look forward to working closely with the station to ensure that we bring the excitement of Cricket to the station’s listeners and give all our fans a great experience at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium, a stadium where not only cricket is played but a multi-purposed venue where Jozi meets”.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that with a relaxation in lockdown conditions we will soon be able to welcome fans back to the stadium to watch live matches and to support our wonderful team,” adds Leaf-Wright.
