Radio News South Africa

Menu
RHM POS-2

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
RHM POS-2
RHM POS-3

Covid-19

RHM POS-4
RHM POS-7

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
Show more
RHM POS-8

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
RHM POS-9
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
RHM POS-10

Africa

More...Submit news
RHM POS-11
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire
RHM POS-12

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Sanef lashes out at damages to community radio stations

14 Jul 2021
The South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) has noted, with shame, the looting and extensive damage done at two radio stations in Alexandra, Johannesburg and in Kagiso, Mogale City. This comes as a result of the looting, violence and unrest which continues across Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.
Source: www.unsplash.com

Alex FM and West Side FM on the West Rand were attacked by people who damaged property belonging to the stations as the violence and lawlessness continues across Gauteng.

The two stations have been of great service to their communities over the years - Alex FM has been in operation for 27 years, while West Side FM has been on the air for eight years.

The two stations are now battling to get back on air and serve their communities as broadcasting equipment, among other assets, have been stolen. Sanef calls on the South African Police Service and the SA National Defence Force to continue acting against the criminals who seem to have the goal of cutting all forms of key news communication.

Both stations are in a position where they need help, as they have lost a lot of assets. West Side FM is at the local mall, where shops were looted and vandalised. Alex FM has put all the losses - which includes the loss of studio computers, equipment and infrastructure - around R5m.

It took years for these two stations to be built - Sanef encourages the two stations to open criminal cases, which will hopefully result in successful prosecutions.

In KZN, Sanef notes Premier Sihle Zikalala’s call for the media to be allowed space to do their job. Sanef also notes the unacceptable racial attacks and some police officers who continue to treat journalists with utter disrespect.

The organisation acknowledges that everyone has a constitutional right to protest, but what we have seen in recent days has now gone beyond protest - but instead, criminality which must be condemned and those arrested needing to be prosecuted.

Sanef would like to praise all South African journalists for their bravery and amazing coverage in these challenging conditions.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: radio, looting, SANEF, protests, South Africa, unrest, Sihle Zikalala

Related

Unrest leads retailers and malls to temporarily shut up shop4 minutes ago
LG factory in Durban looted and set alight39 minutes ago
Beleaguered alcohol industry crippled further by looting18 hours ago
Social media violence instigators warned20 hours ago
Telkom shuts down all its stores - self-service channels use advised21 hours ago
Violence and looting threatens SA's food security1 day ago
Violence deals another blow to staggering economy1 day ago
"I don't know what I did to deserve this," says looted shop owner1 day ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz