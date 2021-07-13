'Groot Vet Kombers Proe-jek' rises to occasion with R450,000 for charity!

This winter, central South Africa feasted with a goal on Thursdays as OFM and Round Table Southern Africa joined forces to fight the freeze - with vetkoek!

Die Groot Vet Kombers Proe-jek challenged listeners to support a wide range of charities. OFM visited towns and cities in their broadcast region, where vetkoek with Beefmaster mince was sold at R35 each, but listeners were encouraged to make larger donations to charities in their region. In some cases, donations up to R10,000 were received!Every 'Vetkoek Thursday',team broadcast their show live from the charity drive to update the rest of central South Africa on the project.Purchases were made using a secure drive-through system, in line with Covid-19 regulations.The project began on Thursday, 10 June, in Vryburg at Mams Megastop, where R68,522 was raised for Adrian Losper Soup Kitchen and Rusoord Old Age Home, in association with Round Table 72 Vryburg.July 17 was Potchefstroom's turn. Eastvaal Toyota hosted the team and R126,856 was raised for the Potchefstroom Dienssentrum vir Bejaardes, in association with Round Table 49 Potchefstroom.On 24 June, vetkoek was sold at AgriMark Upington. R107,555 was raised for the Leer & Leef Community Project, in association with Round Table 79 Upington.Finally, on 1 July, OFM was at Empire Square SuperSpar, where R147,067 was collected for Engo's Welriedal Boys and Girls Home, Merafong Children's Home and Welkom Youth Care Centre, in association with Round Table 40 Welkom.According to Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: "We as OFM are very proud to have been able to assist those in need this winter with this project. Our goal is to uplift the communities we broadcast to – in everything we do. This project showed immense love from our listeners and stakeholders and coming together to give back. Thank you."