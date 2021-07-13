Radio Company news South Africa

  #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively.
  Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing.
  #MandelaDay2021: Call to action
    This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice.
'Groot Vet Kombers Proe-jek' rises to occasion with R450,000 for charity!

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: OFM Radio
This winter, central South Africa feasted with a goal on Thursdays as OFM and Round Table Southern Africa joined forces to fight the freeze - with vetkoek!

Die Groot Vet Kombers Proe-jek challenged listeners to support a wide range of charities. OFM visited towns and cities in their broadcast region, where vetkoek with Beefmaster mince was sold at R35 each, but listeners were encouraged to make larger donations to charities in their region. In some cases, donations up to R10,000 were received!

Every ‘Vetkoek Thursday’, The Joyride team broadcast their show live from the charity drive to update the rest of central South Africa on the project.

Purchases were made using a secure drive-through system, in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The project began on Thursday, 10 June, in Vryburg at Mams Megastop, where R68,522 was raised for Adrian Losper Soup Kitchen and Rusoord Old Age Home, in association with Round Table 72 Vryburg.

July 17 was Potchefstroom's turn. Eastvaal Toyota hosted the team and R126,856 was raised for the Potchefstroom Dienssentrum vir Bejaardes, in association with Round Table 49 Potchefstroom.

On 24 June, vetkoek was sold at AgriMark Upington. R107,555 was raised for the Leer & Leef Community Project, in association with Round Table 79 Upington.

Finally, on 1 July, OFM was at Empire Square SuperSpar, where R147,067 was collected for Engo's Welriedal Boys and Girls Home, Merafong Children's Home and Welkom Youth Care Centre, in association with Round Table 40 Welkom.

OFM and Round Table Southern Africa raised a total of R450,000 for charity!

According to Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “We as OFM are very proud to have been able to assist those in need this winter with this project. Our goal is to uplift the communities we broadcast to – in everything we do. This project showed immense love from our listeners and stakeholders and coming together to give back. Thank you.”

Why OFM?

OFM, the ‘sound of your life’, is central South Africa’s premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station celebrates 35 years in the business in 2021. OFM is part of the Central Media Group, with its head office in Bloemfontein, and a satellite studio in Welkom.

The station serves the affluent SEM seven to 10 economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West. OFM is synonymous with the people of Central South Africa, and includes a full spectrum of listeners, from urban working moms and dads to corporate professionals, as well as rural communities and agricultural producers.

The station has an incredibly loyal and supportive audience. OFM enjoys one of the highest occurrences of time spent listening to the radio in South Africa. This is achieved by the station’s great music offerings – such as playing listeners their favourite songs on the Request Network and counting down central South Africa’s 30 biggest hits on the Central SA Top 30.

OFM offers several niche features – including a dedicated agricultural programme with three additional agricultural news updates a day, as well as a dedicated business programme with four additional economic news updates throughout the day.

Sport is close to OFM listeners’ hearts and is what brings much of Central South Africa together. The station is a proud partner, sponsor and supporter of the Cheetahs, Griquas and Leopards rugby teams. OFM is committed to living the real good life, while at the same time helping Central South Africans to live their best lives. Initiatives such as Let’s Move – a race that focuses on breaking the stigma of mental health – and Chip for Charity – Central South Africa's most loved golf day for 18 years – make a difference in the lives of the station’s community. This speaks to OFM's mantra of caring, and changing lives.

OFM Radio
OFM is central South Africa's largest independent radio station. Catering to an English and Afrikaans audience of LSM of 7 to 10 across the Free State, North West Province, Northern Cape and southern Gauteng.
