Rifumo Holdings the hottest of the lot and wins the #GSAW campaign

The 12-month Get South Africa Working Campaign (#GSAW), a partnership between Hot 91.9 FM and ProfitShare Partners, culminated in the announcement of Rifumo Holdings (Pty) Ltd as the R1m cash prize winner.
The campaign, initiated by Fintech funding disruptor, ProftShare Partners and getlion, the business management super-app partnered with Hot 91.9 FM with the objective of making a real difference during lockdown and into 2021.
Handing over the prize to Rifumo’s owner, Thompson Mpenyane, Andrew Maren, CEO of ProfitShare Partners says, “ProfitShare Partners helped Rifumo Holdings save 18 jobs they had and – on top of that - hire another nine new staff members, taking the count up to 27 people, with another 14 new jobs pending. What made this even more noteworthy was that this was achieved during one of the more difficult periods in global business history.”
Hot 91.9FM’s managing director Lloyd Madurai is justifiably proud of his station’s participation in the 12-month long campaign. “With the R1m cash prize and in excess of R100m in business funding, this is the biggest competition ever run on radio in South Africa,” says Madurai. “It embodies who we are. Hot 91.9FM continues to support SME businesses and communities through several initiatives, and we’re extremely pleased at the impact that the #GSAW campaign has had on small businesses.
Counting up the successes of the campaign powered by Hot 91.9FM, ProfitShare Partners says it has paid out R116m to its SME clients. It also created a minimum of 300 new jobs, sustained a minimum of 500 existing jobs, and assisted 61 companies to complete 104 transactions.
The team at Hot 91.9FM congratulates Rifumo Holdings and wishes them the best as they join all those boosting the drive to #GSAW.
