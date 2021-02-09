Radio Company news South Africa

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and CapeTalk take general knowledge competition to the next level

9 Feb 2021
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Popular general knowledge quiz Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and CapeTalk is back on the airwaves of popular regional talk radio stations 702 and CapeTalk.

The iconic quiz has been running for 10 years. The latest reiteration boasts even more prize money and an additional Junior Brain element.

"This year we decided to shake it up a bit and add even more prize money. We also know our younger audience to be a smart bunch, so we added a daily Junior Brain execution on both stations," says Thabisile Mbete, 702 station manager.

Parents can register their children aged 11 or 12 on https://brain.702.co.za and https://brain.capetalk.co.za where they'll play an online knowledge game. Daily on-air winners will each win R1,500. 

Adults can also register to compete on the links above to win their share of R220,000.

Previously, the finals of the competition were held in shopping malls across Cape Town and Gauteng. This year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the weekly finals will be hosted on radio and streamed live on social media. 

"We're excited to continue our long-standing support of the Brain of 702 and CapeTalk property with Primedia Broadcasting," says Mark Norton, Dis-Chem marketing manager. "We firmly believe that health and wellness include the body and mind. The inclusion of the Junior Brain element is particularly exciting because we know that healthy, stimulated children grow up to become healthy adults."

Dis-Chem Brain and Junior Brain of 702 and CapeTalk happen on-air daily until 26 February 2021.

