Radio and giant-sized strategies: KFM 94.5 wishes mascot, Rocket, a happy 2nd birthday

KFM 94.5, a Primedia Broadcasting regional radio station in the Western Cape, celebrates a big birthday this month. KFM 94.5 's African penguin called Rocket celebrates his second birthday on 25 April 2020.
The mascot was launched with a strategic marketing campaign with regional newspapers in the Western Cape calling on Cape Town kids to give him a name. Following thousands of entries from primary school learners and a vote by the KFM audience, the penguin was named Rocket in May 2018.
Primedia Broadcasting who has a simple brand promise – creating connections and the KFM 94.5 approach is an extension of this promise.
The station has always been highly visible in taking the brand out to our audience. Our activations arm includes the internal events team, the KFM 94.5 Crew and the KFM mascot. We strategically selected the African penguin, which has been synonymous with Cape Town when the first colony settled in Boulders Beach in 1982. African penguins are on the endangered list and this cause needs attention – our mascot will help with this.
In selecting an animal – it offers likability traits like companionship, warmth, loyalty that create relatability. The aquatic birds are known for their charisma and the KFM mascot will have just that, boundless energy and of course happy feet. A mascot is a brand tool, a good way to build engagement with our audience and create personal connections and amplify emotional connections. In the two years since his ‘birth’, Rocket has assisted brand campaigns, attended high profile events and has been a friendly face in the Cape. Setting the trend in radioland
For a brand who invests heavily in marketing and setting trends to attract and retain listeners, we are always looking for new ways to amplify the KFM brand persona. The introduction of Rocket has helped us not only personify station values but also be a critical part of our stellar activations arm. Reach out and touch
Mascots serve as brand amplifiers that help a target audience to develop a closer relationship with the brand. We all know good branding says something about the brand before a person has any interaction with it. Mascots tend to personify a brand and, in our case, has enabled our listeners new and old to better identify, remember and understand KFM 94.5. Rocket appeals to adults and kids, creating opportunities and permission for adults in our audience to ‘escape from adulting’ – a key pillar of the KFM brand promise. Rocket has also created opportunities from a trade perspective, offering brands and clients a fun way to interact commercially with our brand and our audience.Hello P2 and P3 listeners
From target listeners to their kids, Rocket is a bigger-than-life brand representative who has worked on many different levels. Rocket breaks down barriers and makes KFM 94.5 more accessible by visiting communities, being visible at events and promotions and allowing a new audience to be exposed to KFM through him. We have already seen a renewed interest in our brand by audiences who in the past did not sample the station. Rocket in the age of Covid-19
Rocket through physical activations has enabled the KFM 94.5 brand philosophies of spreading joy and cheer - as the country battles Covid-19 and lockdown 2020 continues, Rocket will be coming alive through a variety of virtual interactions to provide escapism for our audience young and old. Stealing the scene
To follow Rocket’s adventures, follow the brand on social media @KFMZA and visit www.kfm.co.za
