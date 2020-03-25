The East Coast Radio Big Walk 2020 is postponed

In light of the honourable President Ramaphosa's 'State of Disaster' announcement banning all large public gatherings the decision has been made to postpone one of KZN's most loved walking events, The East Coast Radio Big Walk.

The Big Walk is KZN’s largest participative event and the number one priority for East Coast Radio is to act quickly to minimise exposure to our clients and the KZN public.East Coast Radio’s Managing Director, Boni Mchunu spoke of the postponement as a pivotal decision in order to ensure safe practices for the greater KZN.“The well-being of our people and our communities is paramount, and if we limit exposure, we are minimising the spread of the virus across the country, therefore we have made a decision to postpone the East Coast Radio Big Walk until further notice,” said Mchunu.The Big Walk is one of the most anticipated walking events in the KZN calendar, where thirty-thousand participants across the province come together to walk along the most beautiful promenade in South Africa.East Coast Radio’s Marketing Manager, Tanya Davis said that East Coast Radio will be monitoring the situation and a dedicated team is deployed at the station to ensure effective communication and steps are taken regarding this pandemic and its effects.“The most important thing right now is the health and safety of South Africans and our Big Walkers. Postponing the event is heart-breaking but we look forward to hosting everyone later this year for our 20th Big Walk anniversary. I am so excited to reveal all the new and exciting elements for our walkers at this year’s event.”East Coast Radio would like to thank KZN for their continued support over the years in participating in The Big Walk. This event is centred around each member of the community.Tune in on-air, online and via the DSTV Channel 836 for regular updates on COVID-19 and updated communication around a new proposed date for The Big Walk 2020.