Primedia Broadcasting reviews all planned annual events in response to government's Covid-19 directives

Primedia Broadcasting has taken a decision to suspend all its annual events across its brands until further notice. This follows the directive of President Cyril Ramaphosa prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people and effectively cancelling mass celebrations.
Primedia Broadcasting head of events Alexia Poulos said: "The country’s leadership has taken bold and necessary steps to contain the virus, and as a responsible business with brands that deliver multiple lifestyle events, the health and safety of South Africa’s citizens take priority."
Primedia Broadcasting forms part of the major South African sporting and lifestyle calendar. To this extent, all events scheduled from March have been cancelled until further notice. It is the company’s policy to give event-goers a full refund in the event of total cancellation. For more information on specific events, log on to www.947.co.za
"We are actively monitoring the situation and will communicate with our stakeholders as we have been provided clear directions by the government and the World Health Organisation," said Poulos.
Primedia Broadcasting encourages South Africans to take heed and adhere to the health preventive measures communicated through credible news sites and resources. It is important during this time to avoid panic and misinformation.
